AFTER 2049 Confirms Headliners Claptone And Crusy For Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Closing out TOKEN2049, the world's largest digital assets conference series, AFTER 2049 takes over the 57th floor of the iconic Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck.SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049, the world's largest digital assets conference series, announced the line-up for AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year's Singapore edition. Global house icon Claptone headlines, joined by Madrid's Crusy. Taking place on 9 October 2026 at the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck, the night's lineup is completed by returning acts ANONM and Hong Kong's Leon (FR), along with Milam and Mo-Shi.AFTER 2049Once a year, the SkyPark Observation Deck closes to the public and hands the 57th floor to AFTER 2049, with Formula 1 arriving below. Polygon Live returns with its hemispherical 360° spatial audio rig. Limited-capacity tickets are on sale now, exclusively via Megatix."AFTER 2049 returns to the Marina Bay Sands rooftop for Grand Prix weekend with Claptone, 57 floors above the circuit, on the only Polygon rig in Asia this year," says AFTER 2049 Founder Raphael Strauch. "Nothing else comes close."Headliner Claptone is one of dance music's most recognisable figures. A German producer whose golden beak and white gloves have become a global calling card. He runs his own Golden Recordings label and stages The Masquerade parties worldwide, including residencies at Pacha in Ibiza.Crusy is one of Spain's most sought-after house and tech-house producers. The Madrid-based artist broke through with his Toolroom debut 'SELECTA', and has since stacked up Beatport hits and releases across Toolroom, Defected and Knee Deep In Sound. With 80-plus shows spanning Ibiza, Tokyo, London and beyond, expect a set built for peak-time abandon.Polygon Live returns to deploy its 360° stage and spatial audio system, sending individual elements of each track around, above and through the crowd to place guests "inside the mix" in a way conventional stereo cannot. This will be the only Polygon Live production in South-East Asia for 2026."As always, collaborating with AFTER 2049 has been extraordinary. Our teams share a dedication to outdoing ourselves year after year. We're thrilled to be returning to Singapore, where our system will make for an unforgettable night above the city skyline," commented Nico Elliott, Polygon CEO.AFTER 2049 is the official close of TOKEN2049 Singapore, capping two days of conference programming on 7-8 October, and the room where the industry ends its week.AFTER 2049 partners include Moët Hennessy Diageo, Heaven Sake, American Fortress, Aria One, Ault Blockchain, BTCC, ChangeNOW, DWF Labs, EverValue Coin, Midnight, Websea, TxFlow and $TRUMP.First Release tickets on sale now.To purchase tickets, please visit:PR Newswire is the official press release distribution partner of the AFTER 2049.About TOKEN2049TOKEN2049 is the largest global digital assets conference series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global digital asset ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the digital assets industry.SOURCE AFTER 2049

Noelle Ong

TOKEN2049

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AFTER 2049 Confirms Headliners Claptone and Crusy for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff News Provided By KEY Difference Wire September 23, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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