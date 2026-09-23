ROOTSTECH 2027 KEYNOTE CECE MOORE TAKES CENTER STAGE ON FINDING FAMILY DNA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CeCe Moore joins Jay Rosenzweig and Misty Gillis for a candid conversation about her groundbreaking cases, career and the stories behind the DNA.

- Jay Rosenzweig, Producer & Host, Finding Family DNACALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the announcement that internationally renowned genetic genealogist CeCe Moore will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech 2027, the award-winning YouTube show and podcast Finding Family DNA has released Episode 52 featuring Moore, offering viewers a timely and revealing conversation with one of the most influential figures in genetic genealogy.RootsTech 2027 will take place March 4–6, 2027, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Recognized as the world's largest family history and genealogy conference, RootsTech brings together genealogy enthusiasts, industry experts, technology innovators and people from around the world who share a passion for discovering their heritage and connecting with their family history.Moore joins Finding Family DNA host Jay Rosenzweig, licensed private investigator and founder of BirthParentFinder, and co-host Misty Gillis, genetic genealogist and longtime friend and colleague of Moore, for a candid and personal conversation that goes beyond the cases and television appearances for which Moore has become known.During the episode, Moore discusses her extraordinary career in genetic genealogy, some of the most challenging cases she has encountered, and the investigative thinking required when DNA alone doesn't provide an easy answer. The conversation also gives viewers a rare look at the person behind the investigations.“CeCe has changed the way the world understands what can be accomplished through genetic genealogy,” said Rosenzweig.“What made this conversation so special was getting beyond the accomplishments and talking with CeCe about the work, the people and the experiences that have shaped her career. Having Episode 52 released as CeCe is announced as a RootsTech 2027 keynote speaker makes the timing especially exciting.”The episode also highlights the professional and personal relationship between Moore and Gillis. During their conversation, Moore shares her thoughts on Gillis as both a genealogist and a friend, discussing her investigative abilities, creativity and dedication to the families she helps.Moore has become one of the world's most recognizable figures in genetic genealogy through her groundbreaking work solving unknown-parentage and law-enforcement cases, as well as her television appearances, including Finding Your Roots and The Genetic Detective.ABOUT FINDING FAMILY DNAFinding Family DNA is an award-winning YouTube show and podcast hosted by private investigator Jay Rosenzweig and genetic genealogist Misty Gillis. The program explores adoption, DNA, genetic genealogy, family reunification and the real-life stories of people searching for their biological families.The show recently celebrated its 50th episode and has featured adoptees, birth parents, investigators, genealogists, filmmakers and others whose lives have been impacted by adoption and DNA.Finding Family DNA also uses support generated through its YouTube channel to help fund pro bono searches for individuals who otherwise may not be able to afford professional assistance locating their biological families.Episode 52 featuring CeCe Moore is now available on YouTube.A special thank you to FamilyTreeDNA, the official sponsor of Episode 52, for supporting Finding Family DNA and its mission of Reuniting Families. Changing Lives.Watch Episode 52 now on YouTube or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Subscribe to Finding Family DNA wherever you watch or listen.Finding Family DNA is a production of BirthParentFinder.

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ROOTSTECH 2027 KEYNOTE CECE MOORE TAKES CENTER STAGE ON FINDING FAMILY DNA

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ROOTSTECH 2027 KEYNOTE CECE MOORE TAKES CENTER STAGE ON FINDING FAMILY DNA News Provided By BirthParentFinder September 23, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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