Attleboro, MA Selects IXOM Watercare To Support PFAS Removal Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIEX® Magnetic Ion Exchange technology to remove organic materials that interfere with PFAS treatment technologies

DICKSON, ND, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IXOM Watercare, a leading provider of water management and disinfection byproduct (DBP) precursor removal solutions, has been selected to provide its MIEXMagnetic Ion Exchange Systems to the City of Attleboro Water Department. With a capacity of two million gallons per day, MIEXwill be deployed to support the City's mission to reduce the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in potable water by removing dissolved organic carbon (DOC) from the treatment process prior to the PFAS treatment. DOC can interfere with many PFAS adsorption and absorption processes as these compounds compete with PFAS for the same removal mechanism.“Regulatory requirements and constituent concerns surrounding PFAS in drinking water drive many communities to invest in PFAS removal technologies,” said Russ Swerdfeger, Head of Marketing and Strategy for IXOM Watercare.“As major investments are being made into PFAS solutions, many utilities are overlooking the impact that DOC can have on reducing PFAS treatment efficiency. The City of Attleboro is taking early action to ensure their PFAS treatment strategies will be as effective as possible to meet the entirety of current drinking water requirements."The installation of IXOM Watercare's MIEXsystem will help Attleboro meet current and future federal and state level reporting and concentration requirements for organics removal, DBP production and PFAS in drinking water. In 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) established a state enforceable maximum contaminant level (MCL) for the sum of six PFAS compounds (PFAS6) in drinking water, and will begin enforcement of the federal PFAS regulations in 2031 on top of the current MassDEP regulatory requirements. Federal mandates set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) will require municipalities to begin reporting their PFAS levels in drinking water in 2027.MIEXis a scalable, fluidized bed ion exchange solution for water treatment plants, delivering continuous and reliable high-capacity removal of DOC. The solution's automated resin regeneration ensures consistent DOC removal with minimal operator input, while seamlessly integrating with existing processes to improve efficiency and reduce costs. MIEXwill be installed at the Attleboro Water Department's Wading River Water Treatment Plant, which was designed by the engineering firm, Tata & Howard, Inc., and is currently in the early stages of construction. Upon completion, the combined treatment train of MIEX, followed by GreensandPlus pressure filtration and an organo-clay PFAS removal media, will deliver high quality drinking water to the constituents of the City of Attleboro."The source water treated at the Wading River Water Treatment Plant contains fluctuating levels of DOC seasonally and presents a water quality challenge that needs to be addressed for the City to maintain compliance with DBP production limits and for a PFAS solution to be effective," said Ryan Neyland, vice president at Tata & Howard, Inc. "Based on pilot study results, IXOM Watercare's MIEXsystem has proven to be effective at removing the organic contaminants that are not only precursors that cause high levels of DBP formation in the finished water, but also interfere or reduce the capacity of the PFAS removal solutions at the Wading River Water Treatment Plant."IXOM Watercare's MIEXsystem is expected to be online at the new Wading River Water Treatment Plant by the summer of 2028.About IXOM WatercareIXOM Watercare is a leading provider of water management solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable products that enhance water quality and operational efficiency. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, IXOM Watercare continues to set the standard in the watercare industry. For more information, visit###

James McKinsey

Boeh Agency

+1 914-420-0604

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Attleboro, MA Selects IXOM Watercare to Support PFAS Removal Strategy News Provided By Boeh Agency September 23, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Waste Management, World & Regional



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