Jaycon Joins The Manufacturers Association Of Central Florida After 15 Years Serving The Region

Jaycon joins the Manufacturers Association of Central Florida (MACF)

ISO 9001-certified product development and contract manufacturer joins the region's manufacturing trade network

- Candy Cole, Executive Director, MACFPALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jaycon, a product development and contract manufacturing company based in Central Florida, has joined the Manufacturers Association of Central Florida (MACF). The membership comes after 15 years of Jaycon serving customers from its Central Florida headquarters.MACF was founded in 1992. It is a nonprofit trade organization that works to strengthen and advance manufacturing in Central Florida. Its mission is "to enhance the performance of manufacturers in Central Florida through education, collaboration, awareness, and advocacy." Its programs cover legislative advocacy, workforce development, business development, industry collaboration and scholarships.Jaycon is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and works in three main areas:- Injection molding: mold tooling, production molding and post-processing- Circuit board assembly: PCB design and assembly- Design and development: industrial, mechanical, electrical and firmware engineering, plus rapid prototyping through CNC machining, 3D printing and resin castingThe company serves customers in consumer products, electronics, medical devices, and aerospace and aviation. Besides its U.S. headquarters, it has manufacturing operations in Shenzhen, China, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and an office in New Delhi, India."Central Florida has been home to Jaycon for 15 years, and MACF has done a great deal to build the region's manufacturing community," said Derek Blankenship, Chief Operating Officer of Jaycon. "We're glad to join the network. We want to work with other members, support local workforce development, and make our ISO 9001-certified molding, electronics assembly and engineering services available to manufacturers across the region.""We're thrilled to welcome Jaycon to the MACF community. Their innovative approach to product development and manufacturing, combined with a strong engineering focus, makes them a great addition to our growing network of manufacturers. We look forward to connecting their team with our members and supporting their continued growth and success," said Candy Cole, Executive Director, Manufacturers Association of Central Florida.Through MACF, Jaycon plans to take part in industry collaboration and workforce programs and to connect with regional manufacturers looking for domestic engineering and production partners.About JayconJaycon is an ISO 9001:2015-certified product development and manufacturing company in Central Florida. It offers product design, PCB design and assembly, prototyping and injection molding in one place, with online quoting and order tracking. Customers range from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at jaycon.About the Manufacturers Association of Central FloridaFounded in 1992, MACF is a nonprofit trade organization. It works to improve the performance of Central Florida manufacturers through education, collaboration, awareness and advocacy. Learn more at macf.

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Jaycon Joins the Manufacturers Association of Central Florida After 15 Years Serving the Region News Provided By Jaycon September 23, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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