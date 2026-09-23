Raleigh's Walk For Hope & Festival Returns October 11 To Fund Mental Illness Research

Walkers cross the starting line at a past Walk for Hope.

The 38th annual Walk for Hope at the Angus Barn features a 5K walk, 1-mile lake loop and family festival, with a $1.1 million goal for mental illness research.

- Jennifer Gibson, Executive Director, Foundation of HopeRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness will host the 38th Annual Thad & Alice Eure Walk for Hope & Festival on Sunday, October 11, at the iconic Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh. With a goal of raising $1.1 million, this year's event returns to a 10 a.m. start and invites the community to help fund early-stage scientific research that can one day lead to better treatments and a deeper understanding of mental illness.Participants can choose a 5K walk to Umstead State Park or a shorter 1-mile lake route, followed by a family-friendly festival featuring food, live music from Liquid Pleasure, games and children's activities. Families, friends and workplace teams can register together, while supporters unable to attend can participate virtually or donate.As one of Raleigh's favorite fall traditions, the Walk for Hope turns an action-packed day of community fun into funding for urgently needed mental illness research. 100% of the money raised by participants directly funds innovative research at the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry.“Every person who joins us is helping a brilliant researcher take the next step toward solutions that families urgently need,” said Jennifer Gibson, Executive Director of the Foundation of Hope.“This community makes that work possible year in and year out. The Walk for Hope is a powerful reminder that no one facing mental illness should feel alone.”In 2026, the Foundation has awarded 12 new research grants totaling more than $1.5 million. Funded projects address conditions including depression, schizophrenia and substance use disorders, as well as the effects of artificial intelligence and social media on young people's mental health.Since its founding in 1984, the Foundation has awarded 221 scientific research grants totaling more than $12.1 million. Those initial investments have helped researchers secure an additional $298 million in funding to build on early discoveries and pursue better treatments and answers for people living with mental illness.2026 Walk for Hope and Festival Event DetailsDate: Sunday, October 11, 2026Start time: 10 a.m. - returning to the traditional start timeLocation: Angus Barn, 9401 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27617Activities: 5K and 1-mile walks, live music, food and family festival activitiesRegistration and pricing: href="" rel="external nofollow" walkforhopParking and shuttles: Visit walkforhope for parking locations, shuttle information and event-day arrival instructions.Media inquiries: Christopher Boyd,... or 919-781-WALK (9255).Learn more at walkforhope.

Christopher Boyd

Foundation of Hope

+1 919-781-9255

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Raleigh's Walk for Hope & Festival Returns October 11 to Fund Mental Illness Research News Provided By Foundation of Hope September 23, 2026, 14:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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