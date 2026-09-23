Over 100 Fathers Receive Certificates For Mastering Fatherhood Principles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 122 incarcerated fathers at Madison and Jefferson Correctional Institutions earn JBF Fatherhood certificates, with 14 sharing public testimonies.

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF ), operating as Serving Ministries, announced that more than 100 incarcerated fathers earned certificates last week after completing the JBF Fatherhood Principles program. Through its Faith & Fatherhood Initiative, the Foundation has served more than 3,000 incarcerated fathers with comprehensive programming and wraparound services focused on strengthening fatherhood.At Madison Correctional Institution, 55 men received certificates for completing Common Sense and Direction, and eight fathers stood to give public testimonies. At Jefferson Correctional Institution, 67 men earned certificates, with six fathers sharing testimonies on the ReEntry program and becoming release ready. Both ceremonies featured guest speaker Mellisa Comerford and were presented by JBF Founder Jack Brewer.“There is something powerful about watching more than 100 fathers stand in front of their peers and be recognized for the work they've done. These men are taking responsibility, growing in their faith and becoming better fathers,” said Jack Brewer, Founder of the Jack Brewer Foundation and White House Presidential Appointee to the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys."I'm so proud of these guys. Many of them were hopeless and never believed they be strong fathers from prison. Today they believe,” said Elmo Golden, JBF Program Manager and Second Chance Father.More than 93% of incarcerated fathers who have taken the JBF Fatherhood Program have shown increased involvement, contact or emotional connection with their families. Since the program's inception, JBF Second Chance Fathers have made more than 500,000 contacts and visits with their children and families.The Faith & Fatherhood Initiative pairs incarcerated fathers with faith-based mentorship, parenting instruction and regular opportunities to communicate with their families. The program also helps fathers set reunification goals and prepare for life after release.JBF continues to expand the program across correctional institutions, with a focus on helping fathers stay connected to their children while incarcerated and return home better prepared to support their families.

Jillian Anderson King

The Jack Brewer Foundation

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Over 100 Fathers Receive Certificates for Mastering Fatherhood Principles News Provided By The Jack Brewer Group September 23, 2026, 14:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion, U.S. Politics



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