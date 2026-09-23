Askotter.Ai Launches AI Agents That Run Small Business Websites By Text Message

Whiskers, askotter's AI agent, texts a small business owner a recommendation to shift ad spend - approved with a single reply.

Platform watches business data 24/7; AI agents handle SEO, AEO, GEO and PPC while owners manage everything by text message with an optional human in the loop.

- Brian Chiou, Founder of askotterBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --askotter Launches AI Agents That Manage Small Business Websites From a Text MessageBoston-area technology platform watches business data around the clock; owners manage SEO, ads, and site updates entirely by SMS, and get performance updates the same way. An optional agency mode pairs owners with a human partner for setup and strategy.WATERTOWN, Mass. - September 23, 2026 - askotter, a Boston-area company, launched an AI agent platform that lets small business owners build and run their entire web presence from text messages. The platform watches business data around the clock: search rankings, ad spend, review signals, and AI answer-engine visibility. Its AI agents handle SEO, AEO, GEO, and PPC from one centralized dashboard, including ROI evaluation across channels. Owners don't need to sit behind a computer to open that dashboard: they can manage everything by text.It works both ways. Owners text in changes like new hours, a photo, or a menu update, and their AI agent, named Whiskers, makes the change, texts a draft for approval, and publishes. Whiskers also texts back with recommendations to approve, plus regular updates on how everything is going. No tickets, no calls, no marketing meetings.For owners who want a human in the loop, askotter offers an agency mode: a human partner who handles setup, reviews agent recommendations, and acts as a strategic second brain. "The agents do the watching and the doing," said Brian Chiou, founder of askotter. "But some owners want a person they know - someone who set the whole thing up, who sanity-checks the AI, who they can reach when it matters. Agency mode is that person, plus the agents."In agency mode, a dedicated specialist onboards the business: connecting ad accounts, configuring tracking, setting ROI targets per channel, and tuning what the agents watch for. From there, the human partner reviews agent actions, flags anything unusual, and joins a brief monthly check-in."The owners we work with don't sit behind computers. They're fixing cars or fixing teeth - same problem either way," said Chiou. "They didn't start a business to learn marketing dashboards. Our agents watch the data, do the work, and text the owner what's happening. The owner just replies."askotter focuses on trades and local services. An auto repair shop gets a text recommending a shift of ad spend toward its highest-ROI service, and approves it from the shop floor. A dental office gets a text that its Google ranking moved up three spots - and the holiday hours it texted in last week are already live on the site.Under managed plans, every agent action is reviewed by a human before it goes live. Managed plans also transfer full ownership of the domain, design, and content to the client after six months, so canceling doesn't mean starting over.askotter offers three plans: Self-managed at $99/month, with AI agents and text-message management, where owners can bring their own LLM or use askotter's with a set token limit; Managed SEO at $600/month, which adds the agency-mode human partner and full SEO management; and Managed + Ads at $1,000/month, which extends agency mode across PPC.About askotteraskotter builds and manages websites for small businesses through AI agents covering SEO, AEO, GEO, and PPC, all managed and reported entirely by text message, with an optional agency mode for owners who want a human partner. On managed plans, every change is reviewed by a human before it goes live, and managed-plan clients own their website outright after six months.Media contactBrian Chiou, Founder...

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askotter Launches AI Agents That Run Small Business Websites by Text Message News Provided By askotter incorporated September 23, 2026, 14:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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