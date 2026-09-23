Vice-President Of The European Parliament: China's Innovation Capacity Is Impressive

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FRANCE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Shenzhen is shaping the future,” said Younous Omarjee, Vice-President of the European Parliament in an exclusive interview with SFC, after visiting the Shenzhen Robot Valley, BYD, and French company Valeo's Shenzhen factory.Against a backdrop of rising trade tensions and a rapidly changing geopolitical order, Younous Omarjee repeatedly mentioned“cooperation”,“dialogue” and“multilateralism” during the interview. He believes that, faced with a complex and volatile international landscape, China and the EU need more than ever to enhance communication and mutual respect, seek common ground while respecting differences, and jointly safeguard the stability of global trade and the balance of the international order through practical cooperation.“Trade protectionism has long been outdated,” Younous Omarjee emphasized, noting that deepening China-EU cooperation remains the prevailing trend. Whether in green transition, smart manufacturing, global governance or tackling climate change, there remains broad scope for cooperation between China and the EU.Shenzhen is Shaping the FutureSFC Market Wire: What topics have you been focusing on during this trip to China, especially to Shenzhen in Guangdong?Younous Omarjee: I chose to visit Shenzhen because of the widespread interest across Europe in the city's development achievements. The city has rapidly evolved from a small fishing village to a world-class metropolis driven by continuous innovation. Shenzhen is a city brimming with charm. I had long heard of its innovative ecosystem, and what I witnessed during my visit lived up to my expectations: Shenzhen boasts a high concentration of innovation resources. Despite its forest of skyscrapers, the city feels neither stifling nor oppressive. Thanks to the protection of biodiversity, it is shaded by lush greenery, the air is fresh, the quality of life is excellent, and the city is full of vitality.SFC Market Wire: You also visited French company Valeo's Shenzhen factory, in your view, what development opportunities does Shenzhen's innovation ecosystem offer to French and other European enterprises?Younous Omarjee: Founded in France in the 1920s, the Valeo Group has grown into a multinational corporation in just a few decades. It has now established multiple production sites in China and stands as a model of China-France industrial cooperation. This model could be replicated and promoted across more industries. As a French Vice-President of the European Parliament, I find this deeply gratifying. I have emphasized that Valeo China is undoubtedly one of the Group's most innovative production sites globally, and we take great pride in this.SFC Market Wire: Having visited BYD and the Shenzhen Robot Valley, how do you evaluate Shenzhen's development in the smart economy?Younous Omarjee: The world is currently embracing a dual industrial revolution. Firstly, the gradual phasing out of internal combustion engines and the transition to electric motors; and secondly, the transformation of industrial structures, people's lifestyles and labour relations brought about by the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Every sector is undergoing continuous transformation.Shenzhen is shaping the future. The city is home to a large number of start-ups and scientific research talents, constantly achieving breakthroughs in R&D, and its innovative development is truly impressive.Shenzhen's abundant higher education resources, its large number of young people dedicated to innovation, and the incredibly large number of patent applications fully demonstrate the city's innovative vitality. At the same time, on the basis of sound intellectual property protection, we need to promote technology sharing so that the fruits of innovation may benefit all of humanity.China and the EU Should Uphold Dialogue and CooperationSFC Market Wire: With an increasing number of Chinese enterprises entering the European market, how do you view this trend?Younous Omarjee: This is a clear reflection of China's development achievements. In Europe, across all sectors, people need to maintain an objective and fair perspective. Having visited numerous enterprises in Shenzhen, I have personally witnessed the exceptionally high level of innovation among Chinese enterprises. This strength enables them to expand into global markets.SFC Market Wire: In what ways can the European Parliament assist Guangdong-based enterprises in entering the European market, as well as encouraging European enterprises to establish a presence in Guangdong?Younous Omarjee: This is a key issue in China-EU economic and trade cooperation. In my opinion, trade protectionism has long been outdated, it's inconsistent with the trend of the times and the long‐term interests of all parties. The EU and China should maintain dialogue, face the challenges in cooperation and strive to reach consensus.SFC Market Wire: Following this visit to China, how do you view current China-EU relations?Younous Omarjee: I believe there is still room to further strengthen China-EU relations, and both sides are willing to strengthen dialogue and enhance cooperation. At a time of geopolitical turbulence and pressure on the global economy, China and Europe bear a shared responsibility to jointly maintain the stability of the international order, ensure the smooth flow of trade, promote the common development of all nations, and improve people's well‐being.We all live on the same planet, and our destinies are closely intertwined. We must not allow protectionism to gain ground and undermine the broader cause of global development. Of course, there are differences between China and Europe, but cooperation remains the prevailing theme.Pursue Mutual Benefit and Win‐Win ResultsSFC Market Wire: Both China and the EU have made significant achievements in green development. What areas of cooperation exist between the two sides in this field?Younous Omarjee: Cooperation in green development holds immense potential and far-reaching significance. China and the EU should jointly uphold and implement the commitments under the Paris Agreement to control global temperature rise. This is a shared responsibility and an inevitable choice for all humanity. The two sides can also work together to protect marine ecosystems, improve the global marine governance system, and jointly safeguard biodiversity.SFC Market Wire: How do you view the prospects for China-EU relations? How should both sides strengthen cooperation in global governance and advance multilateralism?Younous Omarjee: Both sides have expressed their willingness to promote multilateralism, uphold a multipolar world order and adhere to the principles of international law. All of this depends on whether both sides can recognize that our shared interests far outweigh differences. At present, faced with a complex and volatile international landscape, it's difficult to make simple predictions. We must therefore focus on the present and advance communication and dialogue. Although the impact of my visit is limited, it can still make a positive contribution to improving China-EU relations and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

+86 133 1103 7732

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vice-President of the European Parliament: China's innovation capacity is impressive News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. September 23, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.