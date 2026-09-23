THE BED BUG PROS RECEIVE 2026-2027 NESDCA BED BUG DOG CERTIFICATION IN 8 MINUTES

Sonny and Arrow

Arrow

Sonny and Arrow completed their annual National Entomology Scent Detection Canine Association (NESDCA) certification in Romulus Michigan.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Each year NESDCA hosts a two day event for dog and handler teams to be evaluated on a pass/fail certification test. Sonny and Arrow made the trip to Michigan in September. Arrow was able to achieve his positive alerts in a precise 8 minutes!

The test consists of hidden bed bugs in a neutral location with two evaluators. The task is to ensure that Arrow can locate the bed bugs. He must properly notify Sonny that he has a positive alert. In one instance the vial was hidden within a dresser, but Arrow remained steadfast that he located living bugs. This is Arrow's third test and NESDCA certification since joining our family in 2024.

NESDCA only certifies a team, which means a dog and handler must be certified together. They focus entirely on the pest control industry, and you may only certify for one specialty/pest. This is an annual certification required to maintain NESDCA accreditation.

Arrow and Sonny received their first NESDCA certification in September of 2024. They maintain their status as a NESDCA certified bed bug dog inspection team with this 2026 renewal. Sonny and Arrow remain the only bed bug dog team certified by NESDCA in Northeast Ohio.

About Bed Bug Dog Inspections

Bed bug dog inspections combine the expert training of a dog, as well as training for the handler to accurately read the alerts and properly manage the team. Arrow was trained locally right here in Northeast Ohio by Meagan at Compass K9.

Dog inspections allow even a single living bug to be located, where even an expert human bed bug inspection may simply miss the visual bug. Arrow must ignore distractions, dead bugs and other bed bug evidence that may be present. He is trained to signify when he has found a living bed bug only. This alert is specific to a bug in a certain spot, not just a general notification for a room or piece of furniture.

Arrow is utilized to search both residential homes and commercial properties / businesses. In addition to standard dog inspections, he is also utilized to ensure 100% effectiveness of our treatment processes. Arrow verifies that each home or business is bed bug free at the end of treatment.

About The Bed Bug Pros

The Bed Bug Pros (thebedbugpros) was established in 2016, celebrating 10 years in business in January 2026. The Bed Bug Pros are the only full service bed bug extermination company in Northeast Ohio and maintain an A+ rating on the Cleveland BBB (Better Business Bureau).

The Bed Bug Pros serves customers in Northeast Ohio, including Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Trumbull and Cuyahoga counties.

Expert bed bug extermination services take a comprehensive, strategic approach to eliminating bed bugs. Rather than relying on a single treatment method, Sonny utilizes a combination of proven solutions based on the needs of each property. Treatment options may include traditional chemical applications, organic/biologic treatment methods, targeted heat and steam treatments, and professional bed bug detection dog inspections. By tailoring the approach to the specific situation, he can address active infestations and then educate customers to reduce the risk of future problems.

The Bed Bug Pros also provides specialized bed bug junk removal services throughout Northeast Ohio. In severe infestations or challenging situations such as hoarding conditions, excessive furniture, clutter, and household belongings may need to be removed before effective treatment can begin. Because of the risk of spreading bed bugs, many traditional junk removal and cleaning companies will not enter an infested property. Our team understands the risks involved and can help safely prepare a home for treatment and remove affected items when necessary.

Lastly, Sonny provides customized bed bug seminars for businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations, property managers, and other groups. These interactive presentations give employees and staff practical, accurate information about identifying bed bugs, recognizing the warning signs of an infestation, and knowing what steps to take when a problem is discovered. We can also help organizations establish practical protocols for prevention, reporting, and responding quickly to suspected bed bug activity.

Heather Argenti

The Bed Bug Pros

+1 216-544-8292

email us here

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THE BED BUG PROS RECEIVE 2026-2027 NESDCA BED BUG DOG CERTIFICATION IN 8 MINUTES News Provided By UP Marketing September 23, 2026, 14:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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