Dataman Group Direct: The First 30 Days After A Home Purchase Create A Critical Marketing Window

Your Best Customer Just Moved In

First in the Mailbox Wins

New Homeowners Buy Furniture and home furnishings in first 90 days

New homeowners enter a major buying cycle after moving, creating an opportunity for businesses that reach them early with the products and services they need.

- Dale“Data Dale” Filhaber, CEO, Dataman Group Direct

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buying a home doesn't end at the closing table. In many ways, that's when the spending begins.

Recent research from the National Association of Home Builders shows that buyers of newly built single-family homes spend an average of $26,882 on appliances, furnishings, remodeling and repairs during their first year of ownership-nearly three times the amount spent by comparable homeowners who haven't moved.

For businesses trying to reach these consumers, Dataman Group Direct says the message is simple: don't wait.

“The first weeks in a new home are filled with decisions,” said Dale“Data Dale” Filhaber, CEO of Dataman Group Direct.“New homeowners aren't just buying furniture. They're choosing service providers, protecting their homes, making improvements and establishing new relationships. For marketers, that's an important window of opportunity.”

A New Address Creates New Needs

The opportunities extend far beyond furniture and appliances.

Depending on the homeowner and the property, a move can trigger the need for:

.Pest control

.Water treatment

.Homeowners and life insurance

.Home warranties

.Security systems

.Landscaping and lawn care

.Window treatments

.Furniture and mattresses

.Home improvement and remodeling

.HVAC, plumbing and electrical services

.Doctors and dentists

.Financial and professional services

.Restaurants and other local businesses

Research from Realtor and NielsenIQ also points to the importance of this period. Their 2025 research found that movers spend significantly on setting up a new home and can be more open to trying new products, services and brands during the transition.

Why the First 30 Days Matter

One of the biggest mistakes marketers can make is waiting too long to introduce themselves.

Many decisions associated with a new home begin almost immediately. The pest control company, water treatment dealer, insurance agent, home warranty company or local service provider that establishes a relationship early has an opportunity to keep that customer for years.

“It's not simply about reaching a homeowner,” Filhaber said.“It's about reaching that homeowner at the moment their needs have changed. That's what makes life-event marketing so powerful.”

Be First in the Door

Dataman Group Direct provides New Homeowner Lists on a daily, weekly or customized schedule, allowing businesses to reach recent home buyers shortly after the transaction becomes available.

Lists can be targeted geographically and enhanced with telephone numbers, email addresses, and other demographic and property information, where available and permitted, for direct mail, telephone and digital marketing campaigns.

For Filhaber, the strategy comes down to three things: right person, right message, right time.

“A homeowner who didn't need your product or service six months ago may need it today simply because they bought a house,” Filhaber said.“If you're the business that reaches them while they're making those decisions, you have the opportunity to be first in the door.”

About Dataman Group Direct

Founded in 1981 and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Dataman Group Direct provides targeted marketing data to businesses throughout the United States.

Dataman Group specializes in New Homeowner Lists and other life-event and property-based marketing data for the pest control, water quality, insurance, mortgage, home warranty, home improvement and professional service industries.

The company's approach combines targeted data with direct mail, telephone and email marketing to help businesses reach prospects when they are most likely to need their products and services.

Better Data. Smarter Marketing. Stronger Results.

For more information about Dataman Group Direct's New Homeowner Lists, visit DatamanGroup or call (800) 771-3282.

Media Contact

Dale“Data Dale” Filhaber

CEO & Listologist Supreme

Dataman Group Direct

(800) 771-3282

...

DatamanGroup

DALE FILHABER

Dataman Group Direct

+1 561-289-1761

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Dataman Group Direct: The First 30 Days After a Home Purchase Create a Critical Marketing Window News Provided By Dataman Group Direct September 23, 2026, 14:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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