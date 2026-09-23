Farmers Will Not Be Left In The Lurch: Maha Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Akola, Sep 23 (IANS) Amid rising concerns over erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday reassured farmers that the state government stands firmly behind them during this crisis.

“Farmers must not lose heart; the government will not leave them in the lurch and will provide substantial financial assistance,” he pledged.

Shinde made these remarks during his visit to drought-prone villages Dhadham and Vyala in the Balapur block of Akola district to assess crop damage firsthand.

He was accompanied by Minister for Labour and District Guardian Minister Aakash Fundkar, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, Member of Parliament Anup Dhotre, MLAs Sanjay Gaikwad and Kiran Sarnaik, Mayor Sharda Khedkar, along with key administrative officials.

During the visit, Shinde inspected damaged fields belonging to farmer G.T. Jadhav in Dhadham and Savita Vasudev Washimkar in Vyala. Interacting directly with affected farmers, he urged them to remain resilient.

“The government will ensure our farming community does not celebrate a dark Diwali this year. Broad discussions have already taken place in the Cabinet, and an official notification regarding relief measures will be issued shortly,” he said.

Highlighting the gravity of agricultural losses, Shinde noted that prolonged dry spells have critically impacted crops like soybean and pigeon pea (tur). Calling for collective support, he reiterated that farmers, as providers for society, hold the primary right to the state exchequer.

“We are committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our farmers through these challenging times,” he assured.

An emotional moment unfolded in Vyala village when farmer Samadhan Surkar broke down in tears while speaking to Shinde.

“Seeing you today drove away the thoughts of suicide,” Surkar said.

Owning five acres of farmland in Kanheri Gawali village of Balapur taluka, Surkar explained that his soybean and pigeon pea crops had been devastated by the dry spell.

“I had thoughts of suicide in my mind... but after meeting you today, those thoughts have left my mind,” he told Shinde.

Shinde reassured Surkar and other farmers gathered that the government stands firmly behind them in times of crisis.

In a related incident in Nilanga, Latur district, another farmer broke down in tears upon meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.