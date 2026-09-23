30,000 Police Personnel Deployed In Hyderabad For Ganesh Immersion Procession

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Around 30,000 police personnel have been deployed in Hyderabad as part of the massive security arrangements for the Ganesh immersion procession, scheduled to be conducted on Friday, Telangana Director General of Police C. V. Anand said on Wednesday.

He said with the 10-day Ganesh festival entering its final phase, immersion processions have already begun at several locations and larger numbers are expected over the next two days.

The police chief said 30,000 police personnel have been deployed for security, crowd management and traffic regulation during the immersion processions.

Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police across Hyderabad and the districts are personally monitoring the arrangements, he said.

DGP Anand was talking to media persons after visiting the Khairatabad Ganesh idol. He offered prayers, wishing peace, prosperity and well-being for the people of the State.

He appealed to devotees and organisers to ensure that the Ganesh immersion processions are conducted peacefully and safely.

Anand recalled his long association with the Khairatabad Ganesh celebrations, dating back to his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone.

He thanked the festival committee members, police personnel and officials of various government departments for their cooperation in conducting the celebrations.

The police are working in coordination with the GHMC, Electricity, Irrigation and other departments to facilitate the immersion processions.

Arrangements have been made at Hussain Sagar and other immersion points across the city, while cranes have been positioned at required locations along Tank Bund.

Special measures have been taken along the procession routes to prevent theft and harassment of women. SHE Teams and Task Force personnel have been deployed, while the Traffic and Law and Order wings are working in coordination to manage the movement of vehicles and crowds.

Anand reminded festival organisers and devotees of the Supreme Court guidelines governing the use of DJs and crackers during processions. He said excessive noise could cause inconvenience to the public, particularly children and senior citizens.

He welcomed the decision of festival committees to voluntarily refrain from using DJs and crackers and appealed to everyone to celebrate the festival responsibly and ensure that the immersion processions pass off in a peaceful atmosphere.