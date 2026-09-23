Bengal: Three Maoist Commanders Surrender In Bankura

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) Three top commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before police in Bankura on Wednesday, returning to mainstream life under the West Bengal government's surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy.

The leaders, Jaba Mahato, Nayantara Sahu and Ramprasad Mandi, formally surrendered to the West Zone ADG, handing over three modern firearms including an AK-47. Police records show more than 75 serious criminal cases against them, including murder and offences under the Arms and Explosives Act.

Once active across Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jharkhand's East Singhbhum region, the trio had long operated under pseudonyms.

Bankura Superintendent of Police PVG Satish recently led a special operation that recovered a large cache of weapons from Maoist strongholds. Officials said the continuous success of such operations paved the way for Wednesday's surrender.

West Zone ADG Anand Kumar said,“Three top Maoist leaders have surrendered under the Surrender Cum Rehabilitation Act of the West Bengal government. There are more than eighty cases against them. Three types of firearms, including AK-47s, were recovered. Action will follow as per government rules.”

Surrendered commander Ramprasad Mandi alias Sachin said the reasons for taking up arms no longer exist.

“We have not found any other issue to take up arms. The current government is doing a lot of development work, although much remains to be done,” he said.

On August 4, a Maoist leader was arrested by Jharkhand police, dealing a major blow to the network. Last week, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested senior CPI (Maoist) leader Asim Mandal, alias Akash, Timir and Manoj, one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

He was apprehended in Patashpur, East Midnapore district, during an early morning operation.

Sources said a reward of Rs 2.20 crore had been announced for information leading to his capture, with Rs 1 crore from the Jharkhand government and another reward from the Odisha government.