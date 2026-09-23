Maha CM Orders Urgent Crop Damage Assessment

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Sep 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Wednesday said the state government is treating the drought-like situation with utmost seriousness.

He informed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued orders to begin crop damage assessments immediately, with the first notification on aid to farmers expected within three days.

Bharane assured farmers that they have no reason to worry.

“Under no circumstances will the government abandon the farmers. There will be no shortage of funds for the damage sustained. The government is committed to providing maximum assistance,” he said, adding that planning has also been made for drinking water and livestock fodder.

During his visit to Daund, Baramati and Indapur talukas in Pune district, Bharane inspected fields in Deulgaon, Morgaon, Murti, Nawali and Kolvihire villages. MLA Rahul Kul and Pune Zilla Parishad President Veerdhawal Jagdale accompanied him.

In Pune district, Haveli, Junnar, Ambegaon, Mawal and Mulshi talukas have faced a 2–3 week dry spell, while Bhor and Velhe talukas have endured 3–4 weeks. Baramati, Shirur, Purandar, Indapur, Daund and Khed talukas have experienced dry spells exceeding four weeks, Bharane said.

He noted that prolonged breaks in rainfall have severely affected Kharif crops in the Pune division.

Stressing the importance of ground-level inspections, he said agriculture and related departments are preparing accurate damage records through direct field visits.

He expressed confidence that the process of conducting panchnamas and executing proposals will be completed urgently.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis, who visited Marathwada and Solapur, pledged that lack of funds would not impede drought relief.

“The government has taken this severe drought situation with utmost seriousness and initiated comprehensive mitigation measures. We stand firmly behind our farmers. The ongoing farm loan waiver scheme will continue without disruption, and we are mobilising additional funds to ensure no shortage of relief resources,” he said.

Fadnavis confirmed that the state will disburse aid immediately without waiting for central relief, after which it will seek financial aid from the Centre under NDRF norms. A formal notification declaring drought conditions across affected regions is scheduled for Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Akola and Buldhana districts, also reassured farmers.

“Farmers must not lose heart; the government will not leave them in the lurch and will provide substantial financial assistance,” he said.