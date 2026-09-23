New TN BJP Co-In-Charge Vows To Build Winning Atmosphere

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Nirmal Kumar Surana, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity, while stating that they need to create an atmosphere in the state where people are convinced that the BJP can come to power.

This comes after BJP chief Nitin Nabin earlier in the day announced a fresh set of appointments of state in-charges and co-in-charges for various states and union territories.

Along with Surana, BJP leader D K Aruna has also been appointed as the party's Tamil Nadu co-in-charge, while Ram Madhav will oversee the state as in-charge.

Speaking to IANS after his appointment, Nirmal Kumar Surana, previously the in-charge of the BJP's Pondicherry unit, said his Tamil background may have prompted the party leadership to bring him into the state.

"I have been working for the last six years in Pondicherry, which is just adjacent to Tamil Nadu. And now our seniors have thought that I should work in Tamil Nadu because of my background. I'm good at Tamil, and I have been in touch with Tamil Nadu. Maybe that is the reason they have put me here," he said.

When asked about working with the state's newly appointed BJP in-charge Ram Madhav, Nirmal Surana said: "It's a privilege that I have Ram Madhav ji as 'in-charge' because of his experience and exposure to the whole of India and politics. It will be very useful for me. With his guidance, we can work together."

Regarding BJP's prospects of coming to power in the state, he said: "I see a very big potential in Tamil Nadu...There are people there who actually want a change."

"And as for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have seen that he has a huge image in Pondicherry. In Tamil Nadu too, I have seen that our Prime Minister's image is very big, and people like Prime Minister Modi," he added.

However, Surana said: "The only thing is we have to create an atmosphere where people get a feeling that the BJP may come to power here. Then we can make good changes."