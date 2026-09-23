BJP's New State In Charge Team Includes 21 Women Leaders, Nearly One-Third Representation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a fresh list of state in charges and co incharges, assigning organisational responsibilities to 21 women leaders across states and Union Territories, giving women close to one-third representation in the newly constituted team.

The organisational reshuffle underlines the BJP's emphasis on expanding the role of women within its decision-making and organisational framework. The newly appointed leaders will oversee key responsibilities related to organisational expansion, election preparedness, political outreach and coordination with state units.

The appointments come amid the party's continued push for greater participation of women in political and organisational activities. The BJP has repeatedly highlighted women's empowerment as a governance and political priority, particularly after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, subject to implementation under the provisions of the law.

With 21 women leaders entrusted with responsibilities across states and Union Territories, the BJP has significantly enhanced female representation in its organisational command structure.

Their roles will involve coordinating with state leadership, reviewing organisational performance, overseeing election-related preparations and strengthening the party's grassroots network.

State in charges and co incharges play a vital role in linking the party's central leadership with state units. They are responsible for monitoring organisational activities, guiding election strategy, reviewing booth-level operations and ensuring coordination among party leaders and workers.

The latest appointments are notable because they place women leaders in mainstream organisational positions with direct responsibilities in party management, rather than confining them to women-focused or specialised wings.

The move comes at a time when women's participation has become an increasingly important factor in electoral politics. Political parties across the spectrum have sought to strengthen engagement with women voters through welfare initiatives, targeted outreach and greater representation within organisational and political structures.

By inducting 21 women into its state-level organisational team, the BJP has sought to provide greater visibility and leadership opportunities to women within the party hierarchy.

The appointments are expected to give these leaders a broader role in shaping and implementing the party's organisational strategy across states.

The restructuring also assumes significance ahead of upcoming electoral contests, with state units gearing up for elections and other political activities.

The newly appointed in charges and co incharges will be tasked with ensuring effective coordination between the central leadership and grassroots workers while strengthening the party's organisational machinery.

The BJP has consistently stressed the importance of women's participation in public and political life, and the latest organisational appointments reflect that emphasis by assigning women leaders key responsibilities within the party's internal structure.

With 21 women included in the new team, the BJP has given women a substantial presence in its state-level organisational leadership, reinforcing its stated commitment to expanding women's participation across various levels of the party organisation.