MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE –September 2026: As families across the UAE settle into the new school year, homes fill up fast. New uniforms, sports kits, school projects and last summer's toys all compete for the same shelves and cupboards. A growing number of households are turning to managed storage, a smarter, service-led alternative to traditional self-storage, to create more space at home without giving anything away. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Traditional self-storage means renting an empty unit and doing all the heavy lifting yourself, packing, transporting and organising everything alone. Managed storage flips that model. With The Code, a technology-powered, managed storage service for the UAE, a team collects items directly from the door, professionally photographs and catalogues each one, and keeps them safe in secure, climate-controlled facilities. Every item is logged to The Code app, so customers always know exactly what they have stored and can request it back whenever they need it.

What sets The Code apart is the level of control it hands back to customers. Rather than paying for an entire unit, people pay only for the individual items they store, from AED 20 per item per month, and anything can be requested back through the app and delivered within 24 hours, whether it's a box of winter clothes or a piece of furniture. By combining doorstep collection, digital cataloguing, climate control and fast retrieval into one seamless service, The Code removes the hassle that has long been associated with traditional storage.

“We created The Code because people were tired of losing a room in their home, or an entire weekend, to storage,” said Alexander Stuart, CEO of The Code.“With every item catalogued and available on demand, families can get their space back this September without giving up control of what's inside it.”

To mark the start of the new school year, The Code is offering UAE families up to 15% off on any booking made before 30 September, a practical way to clear space for the term ahead, from outgrown uniforms and old toys to seasonal decorations and occasional-use furniture.

As more UAE households look for ways to simplify daily life, The Code is establishing managed storage as a mainstream alternative to self-storage, one that combines technology, care and convenience to give people back control of the things that matter to them.

About The Code: The Code is a smarter, more convenient way to store your belongings. We collect what you want to store, professionally photograph and catalogue each item, and keep everything safe and secure. Your belongings remain at your fingertips through The Code app, where you can view and manage your inventory and request the return of any item whenever you need it. Website: