Bollywood Weekly Blast: Deepika-Ranveer's BIG News, Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati Visit & Box Office Buzz

Bollywood has delivered a week full of emotional moments, shocking developments, celebrity news, movie updates and unexpected surprises! From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's beautiful family news to Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati appearance, a major Drishyam casting twist, the buzz around The Vvaan, a huge box-office milestone, a prestigious honour for Anant Nag, new romantic-film buzz and the return of Golmaal - there is a lot happening in Bollywood right now. In this episode of Bollywood Weekly Blast, we bring you the biggest stories you need to know. Which update surprised you the most? Watch till the end and tell us in the comments! Subscribe for more Bollywood news, celebrity updates, movie announcements, trailers, box-office stories and entertainment buzz. Get the latest Bollywood news, from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's family announcement to the week's box office. This week, we cover the most significant stories shaking the industry. We discuss the heartwarming news of the couple welcoming their second child, alongside the latest buzz surrounding major Hindi cinema projects. We also break down the most anticipated movie trailers, high-profile celebrity updates, and the latest numbers for recent releases. Whether you are tracking performance or looking for the biggest headlines, this update brings you the essential details from the week. Subscribe for weekly Bollywood news breakdowns, and let us know in the comments which story surprised you the most.

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