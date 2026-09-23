The 5Th Global Digital Trade Expo Opens Today In Hangzhou

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5th Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) officially opened today at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center and will run through September 27, 2026. Under the overarching theme of“Meet the AI Future at GDTE”, this year's expo adopts a“1+6+1” exhibition structure and features the brand-new dedicated Digital Trade Innovation and Integration Exhibition Area.









“1+6+1” Exhibition Structure

As China's only national-level exhibition dedicated to digital trade, this year's expo focuses on AI's role in empowering digital trade and includes one pavilion dedicated to digital trade, six themed on featured industries, and one focused on digital trade innovation & integration.

One Pavilion on Digital Trade: The pavilion brings together world-leading enterprises and emerging players in digital trade, offering visitors an immersive look at the AI-powered infrastructure, core technologies and real-world applications shaping the industry - and a glimpse of its future trajectory.

Six Pavilions on Featured Industries:



Silk Road E-Commerce: The pavilion showcases tradable products, cross-border services, and business applications where e-commerce and AI are deeply integrated across the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries and BRICS nations.

Artificial Intelligence: Featuring data integration and connectivity, computing power infrastructure, and model innovation, the pavilion presents an end-to-end technological ecosystem spanning hardware computing clusters, core algorithms and models, and data-driven intelligence.

Intelligent Mobility: This pavilion focuses on low-altitude economy, embodied intelligence, and global expansion of China's automotive industry. It showcases the full industrial chain - from advanced manufacturing technologies to diversified application scenarios - as well as an ecosystem spanning technological innovation, manufacturing upgrade, and global trade expansion.

Digital Entertainment: The pavilion showcases digital technologies that empower trade in digital products, and illustrates how these technologies support China's cultural industry in pursuing high-standard“going global” and“bringing in”.

Digital Healthcare: The pavilion displays innovative products, frontier applications, industrial ecosystem and cross-border partnerships of AI+healthcare in bio-medicine, smart medical devices, and proactive health. Smart Spaces: The pavilion presents the global reach of China-developed integrated intelligent solutions and digital operations and maintenance (O&M) services dedicated to both city management and commercial space operation.

One Pavilion on Innovation & Integration: The pavilion features an end-to-end ecosystem of digital trade from innovation to commercialization, connecting startups with venture capitalists (VCs) while showcasing over 200 premium consumer products integrated with AI technology.

























The 5th GDTE spans more than 170,000 square meters of exhibition space. International exhibitors account for more than 20% of all exhibitors, with the number of overseas delegations surpassing that of all previous editions. Delegates from 132 countries and regions and 40 international organizations have confirmed their attendance.









About GDTE

The Global Digital Trade Expo is China's only national-level international professional exhibition with the theme of digital trade. Hosted annually in Hangzhou, China, the expo brings together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and experts to foster dialogue, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and promote sustainable development in the digital economy.

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