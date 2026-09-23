Fluorine-Free Membrane Could Improve Air Filtration In Oily And Humid Environments

Fig 1: Schematic of a fluorine-free membrane with oil and moisture resistance, high filtration efficiency, self-cleaning and durability.

New reusable membrane resists oil, moisture and dust while maintaining high filtration efficiency.

- Yukui GouCHINA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Air filters can become less effective when exposed to oil, moisture and dust. These conditions can cause particles to build up on the filter, clogging it and reducing its performance.A new study published in Green Chemical Engineering has developed a fluorine-free membrane designed to address this challenge. The membrane could offer a more durable and sustainable option for air filtration in demanding environments. The researchers created the membrane using a combination of specialized manufacturing and surface-treatment techniques. This gave it a water-repellent surface that helps prevent oil, moisture and dust from sticking to the membrane.The membrane showed a water contact angle of more than 151°, indicating strong water-repellent properties. It also achieved more than 99.7% filtration efficiency for oily PM0.3 particles, while resisting moisture-related contamination. Importantly, the membrane could be cleaned and reused without a major loss in filtration performance, making it potentially suitable for applications where filters are exposed to repeated contamination.The membrane also performed well in tests designed to simulate industrial air-filter cleaning. After 10,000 ageing cycles, it retained more than 86% dust stripping efficiency while maintaining its structural integrity.The findings build on the research team's earlier work on fluorine-free membranes for recyclable air filtration. The latest study highlights the potential of this technology for developing longer-lasting and more sustainable filters for oily, humid and dusty environments.About Green Chemical Engineering:Green Chemical Engineering is an international, peer-reviewed journal covering sustainable chemistry and chemical engineering. It is indexed in ESCI, EI, Scopus, and CSCD and has an Impact Factor of 11.9 (JCR Q1) and a CiteScore of 18.5.Read the full article:

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Fluorine-free membrane could improve air filtration in oily and humid environments News Provided By Charlesworth Yansci September 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Chemical Industry, Education, Science, Technology



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