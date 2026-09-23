My Wine Guide Announces International Growth

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A global footprint across four continents: new customers, new technology partners, and a fully multilingual guest experience.

- Wolfgang Ebenbichler, VP of Food & Beverage, Condado CollectionSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Wine Guide, an innovator in wine program management, restaurant technology and digital experiences, today announced significant international growth, expanding its customer and technology partner footprint across four continents: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and North America. The milestone reflects accelerating global demand for connected wine programs that help hospitality operators save time and sell more wine.The expansion is anchored by an enhanced network of technology partnerships that extend My Wine Guide's reach into key international markets. My Wine Guide has expanded its relationship with Toast across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia, has added live integrations with Shiji in China and SwiftPOS in New Zealand, and has recently entered an integration partnership with UK-based Tevalis. Together, these partnerships allow restaurants and hospitality groups around the world to connect their POS and inventory systems directly to SommOne, My Wine Guide's enterprise-class platform, eliminating redundant data entry and keeping digital and print menus accurate in real time.A Growing Roster of Global Hospitality LeadersMy Wine Guide welcomed a distinguished group of new international customers, spanning luxury hotels, resorts, and acclaimed dining destinations:-Wynn Palace Hotel (China)-Condado Collection (Puerto Rico)-Maison Des Arts and Loft 109 (Romania)-Rosewood Bermuda (Bermuda)-The Hawthorne by Galway Bay Hotel (Ireland)-Hy's Steakhouse, Gotham Steakhouse, Bearfoot Bistro, Shay Ristorante (Canada)-Terre Vinos and TorreM7/Casco (Mexico)These properties join a worldwide community of operators using SommOne to deliver branded digital wine and beverage lists across tablets, smartphones, and websites, while empowering their staff with real-time tools that improve wine service and guest satisfaction.New Features Powering the Global ExperienceTo support its expanding international base, My Wine Guide introduced a series of new capabilities designed for the world's most demanding wine programs:-Fully multilingual customer experience across digital wine and beverage menus, allowing guests to explore selections in their preferred language.-Online ordering integrated with Shiji Infrasys POS, bringing digital ordering to Asia/Pacific hotels and resorts.-Real-time, Closed Loop Menu and Wine Inventory Management integrated with Toast, keeping inventory, POS, and menus continuously in sync.-Global Master Wine Database including coverage of China-based producers, 300,000+ wines, 1,400 wine regions, and 400 grape varieties.What Customers Are Saying:"Presenting our vast selection with My Wine Guide was an important decision, not only to boost wine sales, but as an important tool for our Sommeliers training our Servers; the comprehensive information made available to the Guest is also accessible by the Server through the app on their phone and so enables Management to assign sections of the wine list to be studied before the tasting, making My Wine Guide a powerful partner in training on how to recommend wine."-Wolfgang Ebenbichler, VP of Food & Beverage, Condado Collection, Puerto Rico"Working with My Wine Guide and their staff for our two locations in Bucharest, Romania has been an outstanding experience. From the very beginning, everything was handled with professionalism, clarity, and efficiency. We truly appreciated their prompt responses and, most importantly, their willingness to customize the platform according to our specific needs. Their flexibility and attention to detail made a real difference for our business. We highly recommend collaborating with them."-Mihai Vasile, Maison Des Arts, Bucharest, Romania"Our customers and partners now span four continents. That reach reflects what we set out to build from the start: a platform that helps any operator, anywhere in the world, save time and sell more wine. Whether a restaurant runs Toast, Shiji, or Oracle/Micros, and whether their guests read a wine list in English, Mandarin, or Romanian, My Wine Guide meets them where they are. This is a meaningful step toward becoming the global standard for wine program management."-John Kirst, Managing Partner, My Wine GuideMy Wine Guide has team members based in Sydney, Australia; London, England; and multiple US locations, supporting customers and partners across its growing international footprint.About My Wine GuideMy Wine Guide provides industry-leading software-based wine and beverage program management solutions for restaurants, private clubs, resorts, hotels and cruise operators seeking to enhance their guest experience, drive greater wine sales and lower operating costs through improved staff efficiencies. My Wine Guide serves both independent operators and global hospitality enterprises with innovative, cloud software-based digital and print menu management solutions, wine-focused inventory management capabilities and AI-based personalization experiences for which My Wine Guide holds two US patents. My Wine Guide currently has customers and partners operating on four continents.Contact: John Kirst, My Wine Guide#SimplySellMoreWine

John Kirst

My Wine Guide

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My Wine Guide Announces International Growth News Provided By My Wine Guide September 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology...



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