Ashlee Faulkner Of Journey Payroll & HR Named A 2026 Coloradobiz Top Women In Colorado Business

Ashlee Faulkner Chief Heart Officer & Shareholder

ColoradoBiz honors Ashlee Faulkner, Chief Heart Officer & Shareholder at Journey Payroll & HR, among Colorado's most outstanding women in business 2026.

- Ashlee Faulkner, Chief Heart OfficerFORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ashlee Faulkner, Chief Heart Officer and Shareholder at Journey Payroll & HR, has been named a 2026 honoree by ColoradoBiz magazine's Top Women in Colorado Business program. The annual recognition honors industry-leading executives, business owners, and entrepreneurs across Colorado for their outstanding contributions to their profession, their communities, and society at large. Honorees are celebrated at a gala event and featured in ColoradoBiz's quarterly magazine.Journey Payroll & HR is a Fort Collins, Colorado-based payroll and human resources company serving thousands of small and mid-sized employers across the country through a locally owned franchise model. Since its founding in 2010 by Kevin Welch, Journey has built its reputation around a singular belief: that the way a company treats its people, both internally and externally, is the foundation everything else is built on. Faulkner has been central to upholding that standard for 14 years.As Chief Heart Officer, Faulkner oversees the culture, wellbeing, and professional development of Journey's entire team. Her work spans leadership support, employee engagement, and the day-to-day operational culture that defines how Journey shows up for its people and, by extension, for the small and mid-sized employers depending on the company every payroll cycle. In a payroll and HR company where human connection is an operational standard rather than a tagline, her role is foundational.Before joining Journey Payroll & HR, Faulkner spent five years in the health insurance industry working directly with individuals and groups to find the right solutions for their needs. That background in people-centered service shaped the approach she brought to Journey and has defined her contributions ever since.During her 14 years at Journey, Faulkner has been recognized internally with Heart Awards, MVP Awards, and sales recognition, reflecting the breadth and consistency of what she contributes across the organization. The 2026 ColoradoBiz Top Women in Colorado Business recognition marks her first major external honor and places her among an elite group of Colorado women leaders recognized for professional excellence and community impact.Ashlee Faulkner reflects on what recognition means."To be named among Colorado's top women in business means more than I can express. When you genuinely love what you do and who you do it with, showing up with heart is the easy part," said Faulkner.The recognition follows Kevin Welch's selection as a 2026 ColoradoBiz Icon earlier this year, making Journey Payroll & HR one of the few Colorado companies to have two leaders recognized by ColoradoBiz in the same year. Together, these recognitions reflect a company where leadership is defined not by title but by the standard people hold themselves to every day.________________________________________About Journey Payroll & HRJourney Payroll & HR is a payroll and human resources company serving small and mid-sized businesses across the country with payroll, HR, compliance, and workforce support solutions. Founded in 2010 by Kevin Welch and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Journey operates through a franchise model that combines local ownership with national-level tools and infrastructure. Journey has been recognized by BizWest's Mercury 100, ColoradoBiz's Companies to Watch, and the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics.To learn more or request a consultation, visit .

Allie Ford

Journey Payroll & HR

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Ashlee Faulkner of Journey Payroll & HR Named a 2026 ColoradoBiz Top Women in Colorado Business News Provided By Journey Payroll & HR September 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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