BJP National President To Visit Jaipur On Sep 25

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin will visit Jaipur on September 25 to participate in a series of programmes, including a felicitation ceremony for victorious councillors and public representatives following the BJP's win in the local body elections.

BJP State General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagri said that Nabin will begin his day with a Swachhata Seva (Cleanliness Service) programme at Albert Hall in Jaipur at 7:30 AM. The event is part of the party's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge Campaign) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Bagri added that September 25 also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, proponent of Ekatma Manav Darshan (Integral Humanism). A grand programme commemorating his birth anniversary will be held at 11:00 AM in Dadia village, Bagru. The event will include a felicitation ceremony for BJP councillors and candidates victorious in the recently concluded municipal elections.

Public representatives, district and Mandal-level office-bearers, and nearly 50,000 party workers are expected to attend. Nabin will address the gathering and also launch the BJP's Panchayat election campaign from Dadia.

He will flag off 90 campaign chariots (Prachar Raths) from the venue. These will travel to Panchayats across the state to highlight public welfare initiatives, rural development schemes and achievements of the“double-engine” governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

At 2:30 PM, Nabin will participate in a Yuva Samvad (Youth Dialogue) programme at Birla Auditorium, Statue Circle, Jaipur. He will interact with young people and share his views on the current national scenario.

Bagri said key state leaders, including BJP State President Madan Rathore, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajey Kumar, will be present at all the programmes.