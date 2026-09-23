Rahul Gandhi Writes To Madhya Pradesh CM, Flags Delay In 27 Pc OBC Quota Appointments

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, flagging the delay in appointments under the 27 per cent OBC reservation in the state and urging intervention to resolve the issue.

In his letter dated September 22, Gandhi said candidates selected through various recruitment examinations have been waiting for appointments since 2022, with 13 per cent of posts being kept on hold under the 87:13 formula adopted by the state government.

The Congress leader referred to his interaction with students during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, saying issues concerning education, employment and their future were raised during the interaction. "During the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, many students of Madhya Pradesh raised several serious issues related to education, employment and their future. Among these, the issue of stalled appointments under OBC reservation also came up prominently," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

According to Gandhi, candidates told him that despite clearing examinations and completing the required formalities, their appointments had remained pending for years. "These youth have passed the examination and completed the entire process, yet under the 87:13 system, 13 per cent posts related to OBC reservation have been kept on hold and candidates selected for these posts have been waiting for appointment from 2022 till today," he said.

The Congress leader said the delay had resulted in repeated protests by candidates seeking implementation of the quota and appointment to posts for which they had qualified. He urged Yadav to intervene and ensure an early resolution of the issue.

The 27 per cent OBC reservation was introduced in Madhya Pradesh during former CM Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019, raising the state's overall reservation level beyond the 50 per cent ceiling generally applied by courts. The move was challenged before the courts, with petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the enhanced quota.

Following the legal challenge, the state adopted the 87:13 formula for recruitments. Under this arrangement, appointments are made against 87 per cent of the posts, while the remaining 13 per cent linked to the disputed OBC quota are kept in abeyance pending the outcome of the litigation.

The issue has since remained a major point of contention between the government and OBC aspirants, with candidates who have qualified in recruitment examinations demanding that the withheld posts be filled.

Congress leaders have also repeatedly raised the matter, seeking implementation of the 27 per cent quota and an end to the uncertainty faced by selected candidates.