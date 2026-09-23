Bengal Cabinet Approves 1 Lakh Govt Jobs, Recruitment To Begin From October

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday approved the recruitment of one lakh employees across various state government departments during the 2026-27 financial year, with the appointment process set to begin in phases from October and continue till March next year.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the recruitment drive will be carried out through 54 state government departments, with department-wise appointments ranging from 7,000 to 15,000, depending on vacancies and operational requirements. The state government plans to accelerate recruitment during the final five months of the current fiscal.

The majority of the appointments will be in the state police and in the state school education department, a government source said.

“The state cabinet, on Wednesday, decided that a total of one lakh employees will be recruited through 54 departments of the state government. The number of department-wise recruitment can be from 7,000 to 15,000. The government has planned to increase the pace of recruitment in the last five months of the current financial year. The recruitment process is to proceed based on the vacancies and needs of the departments concerned,” the government source added.

The education sector is expected to account for the largest share of fresh appointments. Around 34,000 posts are slated to be filled in the School Education Department, covering teaching positions across primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels, as well as non-teaching Group C and Group D staff.

The police department will see the second-largest recruitment exercise, with plans to appoint 4,000 personnel in Kolkata Police and 12,000 in West Bengal Police.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new university in the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. A Bill for the proposed institution will be introduced in the state Assembly after obtaining the necessary legislative approval.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's recent announcements on tribal development during his visit to Purulia.