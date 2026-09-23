Congress Engages In Politics Of Lies And Loot: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaitaran, Sep 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday thanked the people for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the local body elections in Jaitaran, declaring that the party had created history by forming boards in 200 urban local bodies.

He said the BJP would contest the upcoming Panchayat elections with full force and enthusiasm.

Sharma alleged that whenever elections approached, the Congress misled the public. Referring to the Yamuna Water Agreement in the Shekhawati region, he said Congress leaders had been putting up hoardings about the agreement before elections for decades.

“Congress did nothing but lie and loot,” he said, accusing the party of appeasement politics and corruption.

He further alleged that during the previous Congress government, Panchayat and local body elections were conducted sporadically over five years.

“Was public money not spent during that time?” he asked.

He said that by implementing the“One State, One Election” system, the state government had saved the hard-earned money of people with low incomes, farmers and labourers.

The Chief Minister also accused the Congress of shattering the dreams of the youth regarding employment, while claiming his government had provided more than 1.88 lakh appointments.

Earlier, Sharma interacted with Seva Yatris (participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra) to boost their morale and flagged off a bike rally.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's stature had risen globally.

He alleged that before 2014, the country was plagued by terrorism, Naxalism, corruption and appeasement, with scams involving lakhs of crores of rupees. According to him, the situation changed significantly after PM Modi assumed office.

Sharma said that not a single blemish had stained PM Modi's 25-year tenure in public life. Describing such leadership as something witnessed only once in centuries, he said it was a matter of good fortune to work under the Prime Minister's guidance.

Referring to the Seva Sankalp Yatra, which is travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi, he said the historic journey connects the Prime Minister's birthplace with his karmabhumi (land of work). He described it as a privilege to interact with the young participants carrying the journey forward.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the nation's youth would help fulfil the Prime Minister's resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.