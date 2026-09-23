Congress Mlas Clash In Karnataka Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Fresh signs of differences within the ruling Congress emerged in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday when Congress MLAs S.N. Narayanaswamy and Roopakala Shashidhar exchanged heated words during the ongoing session.

Roopakala banged on a table, pointed fingers at Narayanaswamy and was later escorted out of the House by fellow party members.

The incident occurred while the Assembly was discussing the resignation submitted by Congress MLA Yashwantharayagowda Patil over the exclusion of Indi and Chadachan taluks from the drought-hit list.

Roopakala, seated behind Narayanaswamy and senior Congress MLA S.N. Subbareddy, suddenly approached their seats and began arguing loudly. She accused Narayanaswamy of repeatedly criticising her and speaking against her.

During the exchange, Roopakala banged on the table in front of the two MLAs and continued arguing. She was seen pointing fingers at Narayanaswamy and warning him during the confrontation.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka intervened and questioned Roopakala over banging on the table. In a lighter vein, he remarked that another fight could break out in the House and asked her not to“beat up” anyone.

As the situation escalated, several Congress MLAs intervened and escorted Roopakala outside the Assembly.

She was later seen visibly disturbed and emotional after the incident. The episode drew the attention of other legislators, who asked Speaker G.S. Patil to take note of the developments.

Narayanaswamy and Subbareddy later maintained that nothing significant had happened between them and Roopakala, claiming they had merely been discussing political developments.

The Congress party has not issued an official statement on the incident.

The confrontation has brought political differences among Congress leaders from the Kolar region into focus. Roopakala Shashidhar, Narayanaswamy and Subbareddy represent Assembly constituencies in Kolar district.

Roopakala is the daughter of senior Congress leader and Social Welfare Minister K.H. Muniyappa, while Narayanaswamy and other leaders from the region oppose Muniyappa.

The incident comes amid other disagreements within the ruling party being raised during the ongoing Assembly session, including the resignation of Indi MLA Yashwantharayagowda Patil over drought-related concerns.

The exchange between the Congress legislators and the subsequent intervention by party members to escort Roopakala out of the House briefly disrupted proceedings and became a talking point among legislators.