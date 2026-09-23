Meghalaya UDP Mlas Switch To BJP: Not A Sudden Decision, Joining Followed After Sustained Discussions

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 23 (IANS) Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and seven other United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, saying the decision followed sustained discussions with the Central leadership on key issues concerning the state.

Rymbui said the move was the outcome of consultations held over a period of time and was not a sudden political decision.

"This is not something that happened suddenly. Discussions have been going on for some time," he added at a joint press conference after the induction.

The eight legislators - Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy -- formally joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is also the party's coordinator for the northeastern states, and other senior leaders.

Rymbui said the discussions with the BJP leadership focused primarily on four issues that, according to him, require greater support from the Centre.

These include the demand for inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, amendments to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, easing procedures related to coal mining and the relocation of the Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

"These are issues which require greater support from the Centre and are linked to the aspirations of the MLAs and the people of Meghalaya," Rymbui said.

He added that several younger legislators wanted to work on issues affecting the people of the state and contribute to Meghalaya's development.

Rymbui said the BJP leadership had responded positively to the concerns raised during the discussions.

"BJP leaders have given encouraging responses to all these issues and other matters, and they will take action in the coming days. That is why we have come here to join the party (BJP)," he added.

Before the political switch, the BJP had two MLAs and the UDP 12 in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

Both parties are constituents of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's National People's Party (NPP).

Welcoming the legislators, Rijiju described the development as significant for the Northeast and said their decision was linked to the development of Meghalaya and the region under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Rymbui also expressed appreciation for PM Modi, saying the country had witnessed major changes during his tenure.