Gujarat Integrates Fire Services With 'Dial 112'

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Gujarat has integrated its Fire Emergency Services with the 'Dial 112' platform, bringing medical, police, fire and rescue, and women and child emergency services under a single emergency response system.

The integration makes Gujarat the first state in India to fully bring these four key emergency services together on a unified Dial 112 platform, according to the state government.

The Dial 112 service was launched across Gujarat on August 31, 2025, with the aim of creating an integrated emergency response mechanism.

Police emergency response was subsequently brought into the system through an end-to-end digital process, covering the receipt of an emergency call at the Command and Control Centre, dispatch of a 'Jan Rakshak Van', monitoring of the response and digital closure through a mobile application.

The latest integration extends the same digital architecture to fire emergencies, replacing the earlier system under which citizens reported fire incidents through 101.

City-level control rooms handled calls, then communicated information manually to the concerned fire station and fire vehicle.

Under the new system, calls to 112 for fire emergencies are received at the Dial 112 State Main Control Room.

The system captures incident details and the digital location, identifies the nearest available fire response vehicle and transmits the assignment directly to the selected vehicle through a Mobile Data Terminal (MDT).

The first phase is being implemented across six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar.

A total of 237 fire and rescue vehicles have been equipped with GPS and MDT devices.

The MDT enables fire personnel to receive real-time emergency alerts, digitally acknowledge assignments, navigate to incident locations through maps and communicate digitally with the Command and Control Centre.

It also allows field teams to digitally requisition additional fire resources when required. The system is designed to reduce dependence on sequential voice-based communication between control rooms, fire stations and vehicles.

Earlier, the multi-level communication process could delay the transmission of emergency details and mobilisation of the appropriate vehicle, while providing limited digital visibility of dispatch, arrival, incident completion and return times.

The integrated platform digitally manages the emergency response cycle from the initial call through processing, vehicle identification, dispatch and field response to final closure.

Once an incident is completed, the concerned fire station can digitally close the call by recording essential incident and response details, creating a structured record of the entire response.

Data generated through the system will also be used to analyse response and travel times, vehicle utilisation, incident locations, frequency and types of fire emergencies, resource requirements and area-wise response performance.

Periodic analysis is expected to support decisions on the deployment of additional fire stations, vehicles and manpower in areas where response-time requirements indicate a need for more resources.

Several preparatory measures were completed before the integration, including training fire personnel and State Main Control Room staff, configuring the control room, software and MDT applications, creating login IDs for response personnel, and deploying Dial 112 IT support personnel in each municipal corporation.

A dedicated helpdesk has also been established at the Main State Control Room, and coordination with BSNL has been undertaken to divert 101 calls to 112.

Multiple rounds of coordination, testing and field-level preparedness were conducted with the municipal corporations and the Dial 112 team.

With the integration of fire services, Gujarat's Dial 112 platform now provides a common digital framework for medical emergencies, police emergencies, fire and rescue services, and women and child emergency assistance.