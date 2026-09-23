India Extends Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Decor Paper

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) India has extended, till March 2027, the anti-dumping duty on decor papers imported from China to protect domestic manufacturers from the flood of cheap imports that cause a glut in the local market and displace jobs in the country.

The Finance Ministry has issued a notification to extend the anti-dumping duty, which was earlier scheduled to remain applicable until December 26, 2026, till March 26, 2027.

In December 2021, the Department of Revenue imposed the duty in the range of $110 per tonne to $542 per tonne, for five years.

The department has amended a notification "to extend the levy of anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Decor Paper' originating in or exported from People's Republic of China, up to and inclusive of 26th March, 2027", the notification states.

The extension was approved following a recommendation by the Commerce Ministry's Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR).

In a separate notification, the department said that it has also extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Calcined Gypsum Powder' exported from Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) till March 16, 2027.

It is commonly known as Plaster of Paris and is used in sectors such as construction and pharmaceuticals.

Further, the duty is also extended on imports of Natural Mica-based Pearl Industrial Pigments from China till February 25 next year.

Anti-dumping duty is a trade-remedy measure that can be imposed when imported products are found to be entering the domestic market at dumped prices and causing injury to domestic producers. It is a step that countries take to safeguard domestic industry from unfair pricing. Such duties are intended to address the price impact of dumped imports rather than operate as a general restriction on imports.

Decor Paper is primarily used in the furniture and interior-decoration industry. It is commonly used in decorative laminates and surfaces for products such as furniture, cabinets, flooring and other interior applications.