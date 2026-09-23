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Proofpoint Breaks Down The Divide Between Data Security And AI Security With The Industry's First Unified Agentic System
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A single system for intent and access to empower organizations to adopt AI without losing data control or missing emerging risks across employees and AI agents Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Point security tools were built to see either AI behavior or data risk, not both. Proofpoint is the first vendor to reason across both in one shared graph.
Zero-Touch Detection, Instant Investigation and Protection Optimization, powered by three autonomous agents, keep pace with AI-driven risk continuously, with simplicity and scale.
New Semantic Business Policies and Agentic Insights enforce business intent and continuously uncover emerging risks across employees and AI agents.
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Zero-Touch Detection: The Detection Agent sees intent and access as a single signal, surfacing the handful of actions that matter instead of the flood of anomalies traditional tools can't stop generating.
Instant Investigation: The Investigation Agent reconstructs what happened across data, identity and behavior automatically, turning an investigation that once took days of manual correlation into minutes.
Protection Optimization: The Remediation Agent turns that understanding into action, from access remediation to DLP policy optimization, with a human in the loop for governance.
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