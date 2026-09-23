18Th IDSFFK: Delegate Pass Distribution Inaugurated In Thiruvananthapuram

The delegate pass distribution for the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) was inaugurated at the Kairali Portico on Wednesday by Tourism and Culture Minister PC Vishnunadh The Minister handed over the first delegate kit to actor Shyam Mohan and actress Parvathy R. Krishna.

Minister Praises Festival's Global Standing

The festival office was also inaugurated on the occasion. Speaking at the function, P. C. Vishnunadh said, "IDSFFK has established itself as one of the well-known documentary film festivals in the world," as per a press release. He also recalled the efforts of the festival team in curating and preparing the festival even during the Onam season. "This year, 347 films were selected from around 1,800 submissions, he said, adding that efforts are underway to ensure that the curated films reach audiences and provide a meaningful festival experience despite the ban", the minister said during the speech.

Actors Receive First Delegate Kits, Share Memories

Actor Shyam Mohan and actress Parvathy R. Krishna, who received the first delegate kits, have been friends for nearly a decade.

Shyam Mohan recalled the role of IFFK in opening new avenues to the world of cinema and developing a greater appreciation and passion for films among audiences. He noted that changes in the tastes and expectations of film viewers have contributed to the growing quality of cinema and film festivals.

Parvathy recalled her association with Thiruvananthapuram and mentioned 'Night Call', a short film in which Shyam acted. Parvathy also spoke about her connection with the city, noting that her career and passion for cinema developed during her time in Thiruvananthapuram.

Festival Details and Officials

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Secretary-in-Charge Sajith C. C. welcomed the gathering and introduced the 18th edition of IDSFFK.

Inbasekar K, IAS, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs, presided over the function, while Academy Deputy Director N. P. Sajeesh delivered the vote of thanks.

N. P. Sajeesh expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the ceremony.

The 18th IDSFFK will be held from September 25 to 30 at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

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