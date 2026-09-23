Nani To CM Reddy: Will Respect Police Decision On 'The Paradise' Visit

Actor Nani has responded to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding the arrangements for his (Nani's) proposed visit to the premiere of 'The Paradise' at RTC X Roads, assuring that he would respect the final decision of the police department.

Nani Assures Full Cooperation

In an X post addressed to CM Reddy, Nani thanked him for a prompt response and acknowledged the importance of maintaining public safety, especially amid the Ganesh Nimarjanam (immersion) festivities. Thank you for your prompt response, Hon'ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula Garu. We completely understand the importance of public safety, especially with the Ganesh Nimarjanam arrangements. We would not want to add any burden to the police department or cause any inconvenience... - Nani (@NameisNani) September 23, 2026

“We completely understand the importance of public safety, especially with the Ganesh Nimarjanam arrangements. We would not want to add any burden to the police department or cause any inconvenience to the ongoing arrangements. We will respect and abide by the final decision of the police department,” he wrote.

He added that if authorities identified any concerns related to safety or crowd management, he would understand the situation and be willing to skip the visit.“We will respect and abide by the final decision of the police department. If there are any complications from a safety or crowd-management perspective, we will completely understand and be happy to skip the visit,” Nani said.

Background of the Exchange

Nani's response came after the Telangana Chief Minister asked the actor's team to submit an official application to the designated police station for review while emphasising the need for crowd management and public safety during the actor's proposed visit to the film's premiere.

Earlier, Nani had written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Telangana police officials, seeking permission to attend the premiere show of 'The Paradise' at RTC X Roads on September 23.

Calling himself a“fan of cinema”, Nani said he wanted to experience the film along with audiences, adding that the theatre has a special place for movie lovers in Hyderabad. "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon'ble Minister of Cinematography Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu & the respected officials of @TelanganaCOPs. This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very young age."

We appreciate your respect for safety guidelines, @NameisNani, and your commitment for the film directed by our talented young Telangana director, @odela_srikanth. To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated... - Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 23, 2026

The actor assured the authorities that all necessary safety protocols would be followed during his visit.

'The Paradise', directed by Srikanth Odela, is scheduled to release on September 24. (ANI)

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