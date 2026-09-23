DJ Francis Mercier To Bring His House Music Tour To Five Indian Cities

Platinum-selling DJ and producer Francis Mercier is all set to return to India this December for a five-city tour. Known for blending House music and worldly influences, Mercier will perform across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Goa, with the Mumbai and Delhi NCR shows being his signature Solèy-branded showcases, as per a press release.

Tour Schedule and Ticket Information

The tour kicks off in Bengaluru on December 23, followed by Mumbai on December 24, Delhi-NCR on December 25, Hyderabad on December 26 and Goa on December 27. General On-Sale of tickets will go live exclusively on BookMyShow on September 24, 2026.

'A Real Energy in These Crowds'

Speaking on his India tour, Francis Mercier said,“I'm looking forward to being back in India this December. There's a real energy in these crowds and a genuine connection to the sound I make, which is always exciting as an artist. This tour lets me bring that experience to five cities, and I'm excited for what December has in store," as per a press release.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, further added, "Sunburn has always identified where global electronic music is heading and brought that experience to India. Francis Mercier represents exactly that - an artist whose Afro-melodic sound is redefining dancefloors worldwide and whose India fanbase has grown purely organically over the years. Expanding this tour to five cities and bringing the Soley experience to Mumbai and Delhi-NCR reflects our commitment to scaling not just the number of shows we do, but the depth and quality of experiences we offer audiences across the country."

About the Artist

Born in Port-au-Prince and raised in Haiti before moving to New York, Mercier's multicultural upbringing has played a defining role in his musical identity. As founder of Deep Root Records, he has also built a platform dedicated to connecting emerging and established talent within the global electronic music scene.

Musical Success and Recognition

His catalogue features releases and collaborations with artists including Mahmut Orhan, Gorgon City, BLOND, Magic System, Amadou & Mariam and Roland Clark. Breakthrough releases including 'Premier Gaou', 'Sauti', 'Kamili' and 'Sadete' have amassed millions of streams and earned support from names including Black Coffee, Keinemusik, Vintage Culture, RÜFÜS DU SOL and more.

The Francis Mercier India Tour 2026 is produced and promoted by Sunburn. (ANI)

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