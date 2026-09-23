Super Micro Starts Shipping Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 Racks - Why It Matters



Each NVL72 rack combines 72 Rubin GPUs and 36 Vera CPUs.

Supermicro's 16-rack design scales to 1,152 GPUs and 331 TB of HBM4 memory. The systems are part of Supermicro's broader push to supply complete AI data-center infrastructure, not just servers.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) said it has begun shipping Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Vera Rubin NVL72 racks, bringing Nvidia's latest AI computing platform into production deployments alongside Supermicro's liquid cooling and data center infrastructure.

The systems are being offered through Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions, which combine compute, cooling, networking, storage and power infrastructure to help customers bring large AI clusters online more quickly.

What Is Inside SMCI's NVL72?

Each rack contains 72 Nvidia Rubin GPUs and 36 Vera CPUs, connected to work together as a single large AI computing system.

It also includes 20.7 TB of HBM4, or high-bandwidth memory, which, according to Nvidia, is designed to move large amounts of data quickly between processors and support increasingly demanding AI workloads.

Nvidia has positioned Vera Rubin for agentic AI, where AI systems can reason through multiple steps, use tools, and continue working on tasks rather than simply answering individual prompts.

Supermicro Scales Up To 1,152 GPUs

SMCI's larger configuration connects 16 NVL72 racks, creating a system with 1,152 Rubin GPUs and 331 TB of HBM4 memory.

SMCI's infrastructure designs can scale from 5-megawatt deployments to gigawatt-class AI data centers, allowing customers to use the same overall architecture for much larger computing installations, it said.

Cooling is a major part of that strategy. Supermicro's direct-liquid-cooling system removes heat from high-power processors and connects into the broader facility cooling infrastructure.

CEO Charles Liang said the company aims to provide customers with production-ready AI systems spanning everything from the server rack to the cooling system.

AI Demand Drives Supermicro Growth

The rollout comes as AI infrastructure continues to drive Supermicro's business. In fiscal 2026, SMCI's net sales reached $39.1 billion, up from $22.0 billion a year earlier. The company also said it received more than $60 billion in new orders during fiscal Q4 and entered fiscal 2027 with a record backlog.

Supermicro expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $65 billion to $72 billion.

The Vera Rubin launch therefore gives Supermicro another next-generation Nvidia platform to sell into that demand, while its broader strategy is to capture more of the spending around AI data centers through servers, cooling, networking, and deployment infrastructure.

Retail Sentiment Around SMCI Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMCI stock remained 'bearish' at the time of this writing. The stock opened nearly 1% higher on Wednesday.

SMCI stock retail sentiment on September 23 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, the stock has risen over 37%. In comparison, the iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY), which holds SMCI stock, has risen around 59% over the same period.

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