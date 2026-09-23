Arkema Advances Foam Technology With The Launch Of Foranext® Continuum Additive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Radnor, PA, USA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkema today announced the launch of Foranext® Continuum, a new low-viscosity additive designed for rigid polyurethane foam formulations containing Forane® Foam Blowing Agent (FBA) 1233zd. Developed to maintain foam formulation consistency over time, Foranext® Continuum supports manufacturers in their transition to low-global-warming-potential (GWP) foam technologies.

As demand continues to grow for energy-efficient building, appliance, and thermal management solutions, manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing high-performance polyurethane foam systems. Designed for use with Forane® FBA 1233zd, the new Foranext® Continuum additive helps improve B-side shelf stability while supporting optimized formulation performance throughout the material lifecycle. Available for insulation, roofing, appliance, and other rigid foam applications, it further expands Arkema's portfolio of solutions for the polyurethane foam industry.

"As customers continue to advance their transition to HFO-based technologies, they are looking for solutions that deliver value beyond the blowing agent itself," said Frédéric Gauvard, Group President, Fluorogases at Arkema. "Foranext® Continuum additive reflects our commitment to helping customers improve formulation consistency and enhance operational efficiency.”

The launch builds on Arkema's continued investment in HFO technology and supply reliability, including the recent startup of its new 15-kiloton Forane® 1233zd production unit in Calvert City, Kentucky. Together, Forane® FBA 1233zd and Foranext® Continuum provide manufacturers with complementary technologies designed to support both sustainability objectives and high-performance foam formulations.

Foranext® Continuum is available globally through Arkema's fluorochemicals business.

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CONTACT: Dave Schrader Arkema Inc. 267-294-2860... Connor Brogan Arkema Inc. 484-501-1468...