Bullhorn's 2026 'GRID Talent Trends Report' Finds 92 Percent Of Candidates Rate AI Voice Interviews As Good As Or Better Than Human Interviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey of nearly 2,300 job seekers reveals positive AI experiences are reshaping candidate expectations, satisfaction and loyalty

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, today released its 2026“GRID Talent Trends Report,” revealing that candidates are increasingly embracing AI when it makes the recruitment experience faster, more responsive and more relevant.

The report, based on a survey of nearly 2,300 professionals who have worked with a recruitment firm in the past three years, found that 92 percent of candidates interviewed by an AI voice agent rated the experience as good as or better than a live interview with a recruiter. The impact extends beyond the interview: 93 percent of candidates who had a positive AI experience said they would work with that staffing firm again.

Candidates are embracing AI when it improves the experience

AI is already becoming a familiar part of the staffing experience, with 69 percent of candidates reporting they have encountered AI through their staffing firm and 81 percent rating that experience positively.

Candidates are clear about where AI adds the most value: faster communication, better job matching and a more efficient hiring process. Fifty-five percent of candidates identified job matching as the most valuable use of AI in staffing. Candidates also identified receiving a response to every application and moving through the hiring process quickly among the top benefits of AI, directly addressing two of the biggest frustrations candidates face during the job search.

Better experiences drive satisfaction and loyalty

When AI delivers on those expectations, the impact extends beyond efficiency. Candidates with positive AI experiences are three times more likely to report being very satisfied with speed and responsiveness, while 86 percent of candidates who are satisfied with how AI matched them to jobs are also satisfied with the job fit they ultimately receive.

While AI can streamline the recruitment process, candidates continue to value ongoing engagement and career support from staffing firms. Ninety-one percent of candidates who hear from their recruiter at least weekly would continue working with that recruiter, and 95 percent of candidates offered reskilling opportunities would continue working with their recruiter.

AI is raising the bar for recruitment

Sixty-five percent of candidates said the AI they encounter in recruitment is better than the AI they use in their everyday lives, suggesting staffing firms have an opportunity to set a high standard for the candidate experience.

“AI is no longer an emerging trend in staffing,” said Lia Taniguchi, head of research and insights at Bullhorn.“It's becoming the baseline expectation for candidates, and our 2026 data shows that the quality of that experience has real business implications. Candidates who have positive AI experiences are more satisfied and more likely to work with that staffing firm again. For staffing firms, that loyalty matters because candidates who stay engaged with their firm are more likely to return for future opportunities and continue contributing to the firm's talent pipeline.”

Click here to access the full 2026 "GRID Talent Trends Report."

About the 2026 "GRID Talent Trends Report"

The annual "2026 GRID Talent Trends Report" is based on data collected from a survey of nearly 2,300 professionals who have worked with a staffing firm in the past three years, along with interviews conducted with industry leaders, influencers, and candidates. Respondents work across a variety of industries and around the globe, including North America, the UK and Ireland, Benelux, DACH, and APAC.

About Bullhorn

For over 26 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry leading, cloud based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience, its core mission. To learn more, visit or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Heather Youkhana Director, Public Relations Bullhorn...