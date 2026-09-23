Surgical Devices Market Size To Worth USD 27.14 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 14.7% Marketsandmarketstm
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Key Market Highlights
- Market size, 2026: USD 188.74 billion Market forecast, 2031: USD 296.76 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 9.5% (2026–2031) Largest regional market: North America Largest product segment: Implants Largest end-user segment: Hospitals Key growth opportunity: Minimally invasive and outpatient surgery Key players: Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), B. Braun SE (Germany)
Why This Market Matters
The surgical devices market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, an increase in the volume of surgical procedures, and a growing preference for minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries. Additionally, continuous advancements in technology, increased healthcare spending, and investments in advanced surgical infrastructure are contributing to demand for surgical devices in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers worldwide.
Market Overview
The surgical devices ecosystem includes raw material suppliers, component manufacturers, device manufacturers, software and technology vendors, distributors, healthcare providers, regulatory agencies, and end users. Suppliers provide metal parts, polymers, electronic components, imaging tools, sensors, and software technologies integrated into surgical devices. Manufacturers use these materials to create robotic surgical devices, endoscopes, energy devices, implants, staplers, sutures, and visualization tools. Regulatory agencies such as the US FDA, EU regulatory bodies, and CDSCO ensure that products meet safety, quality, and compliance standards. Distributors make devices available in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics, while collaboration among manufacturers, digital health companies, and healthcare organizations supports innovation and integrated surgical technologies.
Analyst Perspective
The surgical industry is shifting toward intelligent, minimally invasive, and increasingly connected surgical ecosystems. Robotic-assisted surgery, advanced visualization, energy-based devices, and digital technologies are enabling greater procedural precision and supporting faster recovery. The transition toward outpatient and ambulatory surgery is also increasing demand for portable, minimally invasive, and single-use devices. Companies that integrate advanced technology, precision, safety, and workflow efficiency into their surgical portfolios are expected to strengthen their competitive position.
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Segment Analysis
By product, implants hold the largest share of the surgical devices market due to the growing volume of orthopedic, cardiovascular, spinal, dental, ophthalmic, and neurosurgical procedures worldwide. Rising chronic diseases, aging populations, trauma cases, and degenerative disorders are increasing demand for long-term implantable solutions. Continuous advancements in biomaterials, implant design, and minimally invasive implantation techniques are further supporting adoption.
By type, soft-tissue surgical devices hold a major share of the surgical devices market due to their extensive use across general surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, gynecology, urology, cardiovascular surgery, and oncology. These procedures require devices such as surgical staplers, sutures, energy devices, trocars, endoscopes, and hemostatic products. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries is further accelerating demand.
By procedure, orthopedic procedures hold a major share of the surgical devices market due to the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, fractures, and sports-related injuries. An aging population is increasing demand for hip replacements, knee replacements, spinal surgeries, and trauma fixation procedures. Increasing obesity rates, active lifestyles, and technological advancements in implant materials and surgical techniques are also supporting procedure volumes.
By end user, hospitals hold the largest share of the surgical devices market because they perform the majority of complex, high-acuity, and specialized surgical procedures. Hospitals possess advanced operating room infrastructure, skilled surgical teams, intensive care facilities, and access to technologies such as surgical robots, navigation systems, and imaging platforms. Growing patient admissions, increasing procedure volumes, and continuous investments in advanced surgical technologies further strengthen hospitals' dominant position.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Strong semiconductor manufacturing activity across Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan, combined with government investments in nanotechnology, biotechnology, and research infrastructure, continues to accelerate adoption of advanced microscopy systems. Competitive manufacturing costs, expanding local supply chains, and increasing industrial automation further support regional market growth.
North America held a significant share of the surgical devices market in 2025. This is attributed to advanced healthcare facilities, a high number of surgical procedures, widespread use of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries, and significant healthcare expenditure. The region also has a high incidence of chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, obesity, and orthopedic disorders. The presence of leading manufacturers, favorable reimbursement policies, stringent regulatory practices, and adoption of advanced surgical platforms further support market expansion.
Key Industry Trends
- Growing use of 3D printing for surgical planning and implant manufacturing Increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries Growing demand for advanced implants and soft-tissue surgical devices Expansion of outpatient and ambulatory surgery Continuous innovation in surgical robotics, visualization, and energy-based devices Increasing investments in advanced surgical infrastructure and integrated operating rooms
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the surgical devices market is led by established global companies including Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), and B. Braun SE (Germany), along with other prominent players such as Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), and Smith+Nephew (UK).
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