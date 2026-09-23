Virtual Office Compare Launches Free Comparison Across 528 UK Locations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New free service compares 311 UK virtual office providers across 528 locations, with prices read from each provider's own website.

- Tom Riley, founder of Virtual Office CompareLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Office Compare co), a new free comparison service for UK business addresses, has launched with 311 virtual office providers across 528 UK towns, cities and London areas. The site lets small businesses, sole traders and new limited companies compare registered virtual office addresses, business addresses, mail forwarding and mail scanning side by side, with every price read directly from the provider's own website. Virtual Office Compare plans to partner with business owners all over the UK by offering a free service (office compare site) in return for people taking them up on digital markeitng services such as a free website offer which it currently offers today..At launch the site covers 39 UK cities, 395 towns and 94 London areas, from national providers with more than a hundred addresses to independent business centres with a single building.Virtual office pricing in the UK is hard to compare. Broadly the same service can cost from under £2 a month to several hundred pounds a month, and the headline price often leaves out things many businesses need, such as having post forwarded or using the address as a registered office with Companies House. Virtual Office Compare shows what each package includes, marks the extras that cost more, and leads with the cheapest package each provider offers in every area.Visitors enter a town, city or postcode and answer a few quick questions about what they need. Results show providers with an address in or near the chosen area first, cheapest first, followed by cheaper options elsewhere in the UK for anyone who does not need a local address. Each result shows the date its price was checked, and a summary of the matches can be emailed to the visitor to come back to later.The service is free to use. Some providers may pay Virtual Office Compare a fee when a customer buys, which never changes the price the customer pays or the order of the results.About Virtual Office CompareVirtual Office Compare is a trading name of TMR Digital Ltd, registered in England and Wales (company number 15550089). It was founded by Tom Riley, an independent search marketer with 10 years of experience in digital marketing.

Tom Riley

Virtual Office Compare

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Virtual Office Compare Launches Free Comparison Across 528 UK Locations News Provided By TMR Digital September 23, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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