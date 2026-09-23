Virtual Office Compare Launches Free Comparison Across 528 UK Locations
At launch the site covers 39 UK cities, 395 towns and 94 London areas, from national providers with more than a hundred addresses to independent business centres with a single building.
Virtual office pricing in the UK is hard to compare. Broadly the same service can cost from under £2 a month to several hundred pounds a month, and the headline price often leaves out things many businesses need, such as having post forwarded or using the address as a registered office with Companies House. Virtual Office Compare shows what each package includes, marks the extras that cost more, and leads with the cheapest package each provider offers in every area.
Visitors enter a town, city or postcode and answer a few quick questions about what they need. Results show providers with an address in or near the chosen area first, cheapest first, followed by cheaper options elsewhere in the UK for anyone who does not need a local address. Each result shows the date its price was checked, and a summary of the matches can be emailed to the visitor to come back to later.
The service is free to use. Some providers may pay Virtual Office Compare a fee when a customer buys, which never changes the price the customer pays or the order of the results.
About Virtual Office Compare
Virtual Office Compare is a trading name of TMR Digital Ltd, registered in England and Wales (company number 15550089). It was founded by Tom Riley, an independent search marketer with 10 years of experience in digital marketing.
Tom Riley
Virtual Office Compare
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You just read:Virtual Office Compare Launches Free Comparison Across 528 UK Locations News Provided By TMR Digital September 23, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy
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