The Energy House Expands Bay Area Outdoor Living Offerings, Pairing Custom Pergolas With Its Signature Fireplaces

The Energy House pergola: shade with style.

A pergola built for long evenings and good company.

Energy House logo

The Energy House, a Bay Area fireplace retailer since 1979, expands its outdoor living lineup with custom pergolas alongside fireplaces and kitchens.

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Energy House, a fixture of the Bay Area home-improvement landscape since 1979, is highlighting the expansion of its outdoor living lineup to include custom pergolas-a move that positions the company to offer homeowners a complete, professionally installed backyard environment rather than a single product at a time.Operating out of three Northern California showroom and warehouse locations-San Carlos, Gilroy, and Campbell-The Energy House has installed more than 100,000 fireplaces across the region over the past four and a half decades, according to the company. That track record has traditionally centered on indoor and outdoor fireplaces, inserts, and freestanding stoves, but the addition of pergolas reflects a broader shift in what the company is calling a "whole-yard" approach to outdoor living design."Homeowners increasingly want their patios and backyards to function as an extension of the home, not just a place with a grill and a chair," said Ryan Karcich, VP of Operations at The Energy House. "Pairing a pergola with a fireplace or fire feature lets us design that space as a whole-shade and structure overhead, warmth and ambiance at the center. It's a different conversation with customers than it was even five years ago."The pergola line joins an already extensive outdoor products catalog that includes outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, gas torches, awnings, motorized screens, outdoor heaters, and both built-in and portable BBQ grills. The company also fabricates and installs full outdoor kitchens, using cabinetry systems and Isokern masonry products-including modular fireplace kits and wood-fired ovens-for customers building out permanent, code-compliant outdoor cooking and entertaining spaces.On the indoor side, The Energy House remains one of the larger fireplace retailers in the region, carrying gas, wood, and electric fireplaces and inserts from more than a dozen manufacturers, including Heat & Glo, Lopi, Kozy Heat, Montigo, Ortal, Fireplace Xtrordinair, and American Fyre Designs. The company holds California contractor's license #749659 and maintains a commercial projects division alongside its residential business, having supplied and installed fireplaces and outdoor features for hospitality, multifamily, and commercial developments throughout the Bay Area.The timing of the expanded outdoor lineup is notable against two broader trends the company has been tracking on its own blog and in customer conversations: sustained homeowner interest in extending outdoor living seasons with fire features and shade structures, and renewed interest in freestanding wood and pellet stoves as a backup heat source during California's periodic power outages. Combining structural shade products like pergolas with fire and heat elements lets homeowners address both comfort and resilience in a single project."We're not just selling a product anymore-we're helping people plan out how they're going to use their outdoor space for the next ten or fifteen years," Karcich added. "Pergolas were a natural fit alongside what we already do with fireplaces and outdoor kitchens."Customers can view the full pergola and outdoor living catalog, along with The Energy House's fireplace and insert offerings, at any of its three Bay Area showrooms or online at energy-house. The company's portfolio of completed custom fireplace and outdoor living projects, along with information on commercial installations, is also available on its website. Quotes and service requests can be submitted online or by phone.About The Energy HouseFounded in 1979 and based in San Carlos, California, The Energy House is a fireplace and outdoor living retailer and installer serving the Bay Area with showroom and warehouse locations in San Carlos, Gilroy, and Campbell (CA license #749659). The company carries fireplaces, inserts, freestanding stoves, and a full range of outdoor living products including pergolas, fire pits, awnings, outdoor kitchens, and Isokern masonry systems, for both residential and commercial customers. Its product lines draw from a range of leading manufacturers, among them American Fyre Designs, DaVinci, Dimplex, Heat & Glo, Isokern, Lopi, Montigo, and Ortal.

Ryan Karcich

The Energy House

+1 800-660-1496

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Energy House Expands Bay Area Outdoor Living Offerings, Pairing Custom Pergolas with Its Signature Fireplaces News Provided By Princeton Internet Marketing September 23, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.