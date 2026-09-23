ACQUICON 2026 Unites Business Owners And Capital To Shape A Relationship-First Future For The Lower Middle Market

Acquicon

Application-only gathering brings 400–500 founders CEOs, investors and M&A leaders to Salt Lake City to build relationships, enterprise value and lasting wealth

- Nathan Byrd / Founder Acquicon

SALT LAKE CITY UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - September 23, 2026 - ACQUICON 2026 will bring together approximately 400–500 established business owners, active capital partners, investors and M&A professionals October 19–21 at the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center in Salt Lake City for a three-day experience built around a fundamental belief: better business transactions begin with better relationships.

Founded in November 2022, ACQUICON began as a conference designed to help experienced operators understand the complexities of acquiring companies. It has since evolved into the national gathering of the broader Acquisition Headquarters (AHQ) ecosystem connecting the people, capital, education and professional expertise involved in building, acquiring, scaling, investing in and transitioning privately held companies.

“ACQUICON is being built around a simple belief: better business transactions begin with better relationships and access to valued knowledge and better businesses can ultimately create stronger families, communities and economies at scale,” said Nathan Byrd, founder of ACQUICON and Acquisition Headquarters.

A Curated Lower Middle Market Environment

ACQUICON is an application-only conference requiring prospective attendees to complete an intake and approval process.

The expected audience includes approximately 50% seasoned operators, primarily founders and CEOs of established businesses, with the conference targeting companies ranging from approximately $2 million to $75 million in EBITDA. Approximately 35–40% of attendees represent active capital and investment, with another 10–15% representing M&A, advisory and professional services.

The capital community includes private equity, family offices, independent sponsors, accredited and high-net-worth investors, private credit, wealth managers, fund managers and acquisition entrepreneurs.

Rather than focusing on early-stage ideas, ACQUICON emphasizes established businesses, durable enterprise value, disciplined capital allocation and long-term ownership.

Relationships, Enterprise Value and Capital

The 2026 Fall conference follows the following progression:

1. Build the Relationships → 2. Build the Asset → 3. Deploy the Wealth and Create Optionality

Programming includes the Ownership Exchange, Enterprise Value Hot Seat, Deal Room, strategic matchmaking, expert-led lunches, capital allocation discussions and breakout workshops covering acquisitions, financial reporting, quality of earnings, capital formation, tax strategy, alternative investments, business growth and transaction readiness.

The ACQUICON Deal Room is designed to connect accredited investors with selected off-market alternative investment opportunities. Opportunities go through an intake and selection process before presentation, allowing investors to engage with operators and sponsors before determining whether to pursue independent due diligence and potential investment.

“We're not interested in creating another room where people exchange business cards and leave,” Byrd said.“We're building an environment where relationships come first, difficult conversations happen, sophisticated ideas are shared, and people leave better equipped to scale, acquire, invest, exit and steward what they've built.”

Organizations participating in and supporting ACQUICON and the AHQ ecosystem include Taylor Proactive Team, NOW CFO, Scott Danner of Steward Partners, Revitalization Unlimited, Alpha Wealth Funds, Fisher SMB, Thryv, Foley & Lardner and Fortis Bank, among others. Approximately 26 exhibitors and partners are expected at the 2026 conference.

ACQUICON's larger vision is to become a national gathering for the lower middle market where established operators, capital and advisors can develop relationships that continue throughout the year within the AHQ ecosystem.

“ACQUICON isn't another conference,” Byrd said.“We're working to shift business culture toward stronger relationships, durable enterprise value and long-term thinking about ownership, capital and wealth.”

ACQUICON 2026 takes place October 19–21, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attendance is application-only and subject to approval.

About ACQUICON

Founded in 2022, ACQUICON brings together established business owners, active capital partners, investors and M&A professionals around acquisitions, enterprise value, capital, alternative investments, transaction readiness and long-term wealth creation. Acquicon is a the flagship conference experience for the Lower Middle Market and is an aggregate of funding, operators scaling companies and the advisors that teach and facilitate.

Media Contact:

Acquisition Headquarters / ACQUICON

AHQ Team

...

Nathan Byrd

Growth Bounce LLC.

email us here

Acquicon Fall 2026

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ACQUICON 2026 Unites Business Owners and Capital to Shape a Relationship-First Future for the Lower Middle Market News Provided By Growth Bounce LLC. September 23, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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