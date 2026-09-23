Oxagile Launches Expert Voices, a New Hub for First-Hand Engineering Insights

Oxagile introduces“Expert Voices", a knowledge hub where its technology leaders share engineering lessons, project observations, and opinions from the field.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Expert Voices” features interviews with Oxagile's subject-matter experts in Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, and Online Video, focusing on the issues they encounter in their day-to-day work. The conversations cover engineering decisions that can become costly later, assumptions that prove wrong in production, technology choices whose impact is easy to miss, and lessons learned on active projects. The experts also share non-obvious takes and observations that normally stay inside project calls, architecture discussions, conferences, and internal conversations.

The contributors work directly with clients and tackle complex engineering problems. They also regularly take part in major industry events such as Finovate, IBC Show, and NAB Show, bringing another source of industry perspective to the conversations shared in the hub.

“Expert Voices” launched with three interviews tackling questions in AI, Online Video, and Fintech:

Alexey Karankevich, AI Innovation Lead at Oxagile, has 15+ years of experience in machine learning, data mining, and digital signal processing and leads AI projects at Oxagile from concept to production. He argues that AI spend should be measured by the total cost of a successful outcome, not by the price of tokens. He explains why the cost of running the same task on the same model can vary dramatically, and why the most dangerous AI output is not a spectacular failure but one that looks almost correct.

Oleg Stepanyuk, Head of Presales Engineering at Oxagile, has been with the company for 10+ years, working in its core area of expertise, online video. He attends NAB Show and IBC every year. Oleg explains why a company that has built second-screen apps for years now often recommends keeping the live moment on the TV. He also reveals why pause is his favorite test of how well an interactive system was built, and why interaction data can look real and still be worth nothing.

Kyrylo Petrov, Director of Fintech Technology Consulting at Oxagile, has worked in Fintech for more than a decade and is a regular at industry events around the world. He discusses what it means when a payment gateway sold on scalability scores 60 out of 100 on a code review. He also looks at why a platform described as microservices can be worse than a monolith, and which question about the architecture diagram can tell you more than the diagram itself.

More Expert Voices editions are already in the works, with video, podcasts, and roundtable discussions also planned as the initiative develops.



About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development and technology consulting company working in Online Video, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and other technology-intensive domains. Its teams work on OTT and connected TV applications, media platforms, payment platforms and integrations, AI and computer vision systems, and backend infrastructure.

Since 2005, Oxagile has helped hundreds of businesses design and develop software products and modernize existing ones, with more than 70% of its engineers at the senior level. The company serves clients in more than 40 countries, and its technology is used by around one billion end users worldwide.

Arina Karatayeva

Oxagile LLC

+1 332-242-2402

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