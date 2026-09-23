Specific First Replies Linked To Higher Customer Response Across Yelp, Thumbtack & Google LSA, Leadtruffle Study Finds

Leadtruffle logo

Analysis of 4,699 home-service lead conversations found higher 24-hour reply rates when the first message named the job and asked one question.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Researchers at LeadTruffle analyzed 4,699 lead conversations from home-service businesses on Yelp, Thumbtack, and Google Local Services Ads, and identified a specific first-reply pattern linked to higher customer response rates across all three platforms.Across 87 contractor accounts, first replies that followed the pattern below got a 60.5% reply rate within 24 hours, compared with 50.3% for all other first replies.The study found that the best answers included a reference to the job the customer had inquired about. They also only asked one targeted question, and didn't request a phone number right away."By the time a third-party lead reaches a contractor, the customer has usually already explained what they need," said Aaron Decker, CTO and co-founder of LeadTruffle. "The first response should prove the business read that, not force the customer to repeat it or start over."The template that reflects the pattern:"Thanks for reaching out about [specific job detail]. [One focused question that helps move the request forward]?"The pattern was found to be helpful in all channels, including between the same contractor account. The reply rates for Yelp were 1.3 percentage points higher, Thumbtack 4.2 points, and Google LSA 5.4 points.Replies that did not include a question, asked for a phone number before providing any useful information, and/or were in generic copy-and-paste sounding language, were less successful across the entire sample.There's also one channel-specific standout. On Thumbtack, naming a real detail from the customer's request was associated with a 9.5 percentage-point increase in the 24-hour reply rate. Generic phrasing like“your request” was associated with a 14.3 percentage-point decrease, creating a roughly 24-percentage-point difference based on specificity alone.This is an observational study, not a controlled experiment. It measures replies, not bookings or revenue, and confidence intervals are wide for any single channel. The consistent direction across all three channels is the core finding.Full methodology, data tables, and a first-reply checklist: leadtruffle/research/first-reply-benchmarkAbout LeadTruffleLeadTruffle is an AI speed-to-lead and booking platform built for home service businesses, including pest control companies. It brings inquiries from Google Local Services Ads, Yelp, Thumbtack, Angi, Meta, websites, phone calls, and other sources into one unified inbox.When a new inquiry arrives through a supported channel, LeadTruffle can respond immediately, answer common questions using information about the business, collect job details, qualify the opportunity, and book an appointment when configured. Its AI voice agent can answer calls, while missed-call text-back helps businesses continue conversations they might otherwise lose.LeadTruffle also connects with field service and CRM platforms such as Jobber, Housecall Pro, ServiceTitan, HubSpot, and Workiz. Team members can review conversations and take over at any time. This helps home service businesses respond faster, reduce missed opportunities, and manage new leads with less repetitive manual work.

Aaron Decker

LeadTruffle

+1 737-307-4278

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Specific First Replies Linked to Higher Customer Response Across Yelp, Thumbtack & Google LSA, LeadTruffle Study Finds News Provided By LeadTruffle September 23, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.