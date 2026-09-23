Easydmarc Launches Email Trust Platform To Restore Email Trust And Performance In The Era Of AI Threats

EasyDMARC, Email Trust Platform

EasyDMARC, Email Trust Platform

Defining the next generation of critical email infrastructure for modern business continuity and risk management.

- Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-founder of EasyDMARC

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dover, Delaware | September 23, 2026 - Building on years of experience helping organizations implement and enforce email authentication at scale, EasyDMARC today introduces the Email Trust Platform, delivering agentic observability and control for complex, modern email infrastructure. The platform introduces a centralized operational model for email infrastructure that transcends traditional, static authentication methods. This new approach enables organizations to move from one-time configuration to continuous oversight, providing the visibility needed to understand infrastructure behavior, proactively manage risk, and ensure business-critical communications are consistently trusted, delivered, and effective.

As organizations rely on email for revenue operations, customer communication, identity verification, invoicing and payments, and more, the infrastructure behind it has grown increasingly fragmented. Sending systems are distributed across Product, Marketing, Customer Success, and Finance teams – often executed by third-party sending providers, while IT and Security teams remain accountable for governance and reliability. As environments evolve, new services are introduced, configurations drift, and provider behavior changes, leaving organizations without a unified way to understand how systems interact, how issues propagate, where security risk is introduced, or how infrastructure behavior affects trust and delivery. Existing authentication standards like DMARC, SPF, and DKIM address only part of the challenge.

EasyDMARC's innovation with the Email Trust Platform addresses this challenge by empowering organizations to operate email infrastructure as a unified operational system rather than a collection of disconnected tools and point configurations.

The platform combines three integrated operational layers:

System of Record - provides a unified source of truth across the email infrastructure, with continuous visibility into domains, senders, configurations, dependencies, and reputation signals.

System of Intelligence - connects complex signals to explain system behavior and surface where risk is introduced, identifying the root causes of infrastructure drift before they impact security or delivery.

System of Action - enables IT and Security teams to move beyond passive monitoring to active governance, consistently enforcing policies and controlling how infrastructure operates as it evolves.

At the core of the platform is an agentic intelligence layer that continuously analyzes signals across infrastructure layers to explain system behavior, identify how issues propagate across the environment, prioritize operational risk, and guide teams toward the actions that matter most. Rather than surfacing isolated alerts or disconnected telemetry, the platform provides the system-level clarity needed to identify where risk is introduced and maintain control over critical communications as infrastructure evolves.

“DMARC solved a critical piece of email security, but managing email infrastructure at scale has become far more complex,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-founder of EasyDMARC.“Organizations now operate across multiple providers, platforms, and workflows, making trust, deliverability, and governance ongoing operational challenges. We built the Email Trust Platform to give teams a unified way to continuously observe, assess, and control their email infrastructure as it evolves.”

The launch reflects broader industry shifts driven by increasingly complex SaaS ecosystems, rising deliverability challenges, AI-generated phishing attacks, and growing dependence on email for business-critical operations.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is the Email Trust Platform that helps organizations operate email as critical infrastructure. Drawing on a decade of expertise securing and optimizing email ecosystems at scale, EasyDMARC enables IT and Security teams to continuously monitor, govern, and protect email across domains, sending systems, and providers. Trusted by more than 90,000 organizations in 130+ countries, EasyDMARC helps ensure every business-critical communication is secure, trusted, and delivered as intended.

Learn more at easydmarc/platform

Gerasim Hovhannisyan

EasyDMARC, Inc.

+1 888-563-5277

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EasyDMARC Launches Email Trust Platform to Restore Email Trust and Performance in the Era of AI Threats News Provided By EasyDMARC, Inc. September 23, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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