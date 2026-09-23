Homesage.Ai Reveals The Neighborhood Risks A Listing Leaves Out

HomeSage reveals hidden neighborhood risks-flood, wildfire, and noise exposure-before you list a property.

New Hazards and Exposure analysis scans any US address for flood, wildfire, and noise risk, and puts the findings inside every Full Property Report

- Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage, the AI-powered real estate intelligence platform that analyzes 155M+ US properties, today announced Hazards and Exposure, an environmental risk analysis that scans any US residential address for the conditions a property listing is not required to mention.

A listing describes the house. It rarely describes what surrounds it. Flood exposure, wildfire risk, and chronic noise each shape what a property is worth and how easily it resells, yet none of them appear in the square footage, the photographs, or the asking price. Buyers, investors, and lenders have had to assemble that picture themselves, across separate public sources, one address at a time.

Hazards and Exposure closes that gap. Given a single address, Homesage resolves the property to its coordinates, loads neighborhood and ZIP-level context, and assesses risk from location-specific data and historical patterns. Flood risk draws on historical data and returns the property's FEMA flood zone designation. Wildfire risk is derived from vegetation and weather analysis. Noise exposure is broken out by source, separating air traffic, road traffic, and local sources rather than collapsing them into one number.

The report does not hand the reader a raw data dump. Each hazard carries a stated risk level and a trend, so the reader can see not only where a property stands today but whether the exposure is holding steady or moving against them.

“A listing is a sales document. It tells you everything the seller wants you to know, and nothing about the half-mile around the house,” said Blaze Dimov, Founder and CEO of Homesage.“Our experience has always been that the patterns deciding whether a deal works are the ones nobody has bothered to surface. Location risk is the clearest example of that. We are putting it in front of people before they sign, not after.”

The analysis is designed for the moment before commitment rather than after it. Acquisition teams use it to pre-screen leads, so analysts do not spend time on properties carrying risk the deal could never absorb.

The capability reflects the approach that separates Homesage from data-aggregation tools. Rather than republishing records and leaving interpretation to the reader, the platform applies AI to surface the patterns that change a decision, including computer-vision assessment and the Price Flexibility Score, which predicts how much room a seller has to negotiate.

Hazards and Exposure is available now to investors, realtors, and lenders inside Full Property Reports, where it appears as a dedicated section on every property. It is also available to IT developers through the Homesage Real Estate APIs, listed under Risk and Diligence. The endpoint returns a streaming response, so applications can display each stage of the analysis as it resolves, and repeat lookups of the same address within the cache window carry no additional cost.

About Homesage

Homesage is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 155+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market.

The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, insurers, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit homesage/pr-ein or contact the team at....

Blaze Dimov

Homesage

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Homesage Reveals the Neighborhood Risks a Listing Leaves Out News Provided By Homesage September 23, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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