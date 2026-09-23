Aiseogic Launches Free AI SEO Audit Platform For Google And AI Search

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AISEOgic combines SEO, AI SEO, GEO, AEO and LLMO analysis in a free website audit designed to help businesses understand search and AI-search readiness.

RAJKOT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AISEOgic Launches Free AI SEO Audit Platform for Google and AI SearchAISEOgic has launched a free AI-powered website audit platform designed to help website owners, businesses, marketers, agencies, freelancers, and SEO professionals evaluate their websites across traditional search and emerging AI-powered search experiences.The platform brings multiple website analysis areas into a single audit, covering SEO, website speed, security, accessibility, AI SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Large Language Model Optimization (LLMO).AISEOgic is designed to provide more than a single website score. Its audit identifies technical and content-related issues and provides actionable recommendations that can help users understand what needs attention and which improvements to prioritize.The platform analyzes areas including on-page SEO, technical SEO, website performance, Core Web Vitals, security, accessibility, structured data, metadata, internal links, crawlability, indexing-related signals, redirects, and AI search readiness.AISEOgic also addresses the growing intersection between traditional search and AI-powered discovery. Its GEO, AEO, and LLMO analysis is designed to help website owners understand how content and website structure can be prepared for AI-powered search and answer experiences.The platform includes analysis relevant to Google Search, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. AISEOgic does not guarantee search rankings, AI citations, recommendations, or placement in any particular search engine or AI system. Instead, the platform provides website analysis and optimization recommendations that can be incorporated into an organization's existing SEO and content strategy.The service is available online and includes a free audit with no credit card required. Users can enter a website URL and receive an audit covering the platform's supported SEO and AI-search analysis areas."AISEOgic was created to make SEO and AI search optimization easier to understand and act on," said Nirav Virani, founder of AISEOgic. "The search landscape is expanding beyond traditional results, and website owners need practical ways to identify technical, content, and AI-search readiness opportunities."Alongside its main audit platform, AISEOgic provides additional website optimization tools for areas such as schema markup, FAQ structured data, canonical URLs, XML sitemaps, meta tags, and broken links. The platform also provides resources covering AI SEO, GEO, AEO, LLMO, AI search optimization, and visibility across emerging search experiences.AISEOgic is intended to complement existing SEO workflows. Website owners can use the platform to evaluate their own sites, while agencies, freelancers, marketers, and SEO professionals can use audit reports to identify potential technical and content improvements.The free AISEOgic audit platform is available at .About AISEOgicAISEOgic is a free AI-powered SEO and AI-search website audit platform. It combines traditional SEO analysis with AI SEO, GEO, AEO, and LLMO analysis to help website owners identify issues, understand optimization opportunities, and take actionable steps toward improving their search and AI-search readiness.For more information, visit .

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AISEOgic: AI SEO, AEO, GEO & LLMO Audit Tool

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AISEOgic Launches Free AI SEO Audit Platform for Google and AI Search News Provided By AISEOgic September 23, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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