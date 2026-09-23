Image Analysis Group (IAG) And Resonance Health Announce Global Strategic Partnership In Clinical Trial Imaging

Image Analysis Group (IAG)

DYNAMIKATM

Resonance Health

New alliance brings regulatory-cleared body-composition imaging to obesity and metabolic trials, plus expanded Australian trial delivery capabilities.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

.IAG's DYNAMIKATM platform, AI capabilities and global reader network combine with Resonance Health 's quantitative MRI endpoints, including regulatory-cleared FerriScan®, HepaFatScan®, across liver iron, liver fat, cardiac iron and emerging body-composition applications

.Strong focus on obesity and metabolic trials, where sponsors increasingly need to understand changes in body composition, not just body weight, including visceral and subcutaneous fat (VAT/SAT), liver fat, muscle mass and muscle quality

.One integrated pathway from global imaging strategy to Australian trial delivery, including local sponsorship, Australian clinical trial sites and a pathway to eligible R&D activities that may qualify for Australia's R&D Tax Incentive

Image Analysis Group (IAG), a global imaging clinical research organisation known for its deep medical expertise, AI-powered trial solutions and proprietary DYNAMIKATM platform, and Resonance Health Limited (Resonance) (ASX: RHT), a specialist in regulated quantitative MRI, today announced a global strategic partnership combining IAG's clinical trial imaging infrastructure with Resonance's regulatory-cleared imaging endpoints and Australian trial delivery capabilities.

The partnership creates a two-way commercial pathway between the organisations. IAG will be able to incorporate Resonance's specialised quantitative MRI endpoints into global clinical trial strategies and proposals, while Resonance will gain access to IAG's broader imaging infrastructure, global reader network and DYNAMIKATM platform for multi-modality studies.

For sponsors, this provides a more integrated imaging model spanning trial design, image acquisition, quantitative analysis, independent reading and centralised reporting, with results available through a single clinical trial imaging environment. DYNAMIKATM has supported more than 700 clinical trials globally.

The collaboration places particular emphasis on obesity and metabolic disease programmes. In the GLP-1 era, sponsors increasingly need to understand composition, not just weight. Differentiating reductions in adipose tissue from changes in lean and muscle mass is becoming increasingly important to trial design and the evidence packages supporting new therapies.

The combined offering brings together IAG's DXA body-composition and muscle imaging workflows with Resonance's quantitative MRI capabilities, including VAT/SAT, liver fat assessment through HepaFatScan®, and muscle mass and muscle quality measures currently in development.

Together, the companies aim to provide sponsors with a broader body-composition panel across imaging modalities and clinical development phases, supporting more detailed assessment of how therapies affect fat distribution, liver health and muscle.

Resonance brings more than two decades of experience in regulated quantitative imaging, anchored by FerriScan® - internationally recognised as a gold standard for non-invasive liver iron measurement, its imaging technologies are cleared across major international markets, including the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia, and are delivered through an ISO 13485-certified quality management system and specialist imaging core laboratory. Resonance's development pipeline extends its liver panel from iron and fat to fibrosis: Resonance's MRI liver fibrosis device programme, supported by its ongoing clinical trial, targets non-invasive assessment of the presence and progression of liver fibrosis. In Australia, Resonance operates owned TrialsWest trial sites and an established local-sponsor model for overseas sponsors.

The partnership is expected to support sponsors across obesity and metabolic disease, haemoglobinopathies and iron overload disorders, MASH/MASLD, hepatology, oncology and musculoskeletal disease, with initial engagements planned across Europe, United States, Australia and China.

Dr Olga Kubassova, CEO and President of IAG, said:

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to building an integrated global imaging ecosystem that removes friction for our sponsors, wherever their trials are located.

"DYNAMIKATM already supports more than 700 clinical trials worldwide, with deep experience across metabolic disease, hepatology, oncology and musculoskeletal indications, backed by a global reader network spanning the UK, EU, USA, India, China and Australia. Bringing that scale and expertise together with Resonance Health's specialised liver and body-composition capabilities gives sponsors, particularly those running obesity and metabolic trials in the GLP-1 era, a single, more efficient path to reliable imaging endpoints.

"By combining Resonance Health's specialised liver expertise with IAG's global reach and DYNAMIKATM platform, we're offering sponsors a more efficient path to reliable imaging endpoints across therapeutic areas.”

Andrew Harrison, Managing Director and CEO of Resonance Health, said:

“This is disciplined growth inside our core domain and significantly expands the global reach of our technology.

“Our regulatory-cleared endpoints will become available to IAG's global sponsor network, while IAG's clients gain access to Resonance's Australian clinical trial infrastructure and specialised quantitative MRI capabilities.

“Together, we can address the measurements increasingly demanded by the next generation of clinical trials, from iron and liver fat today to fibrosis, body composition and muscle quality as our portfolio expands.

“Resonance has grown Group revenue from $4 million in FY23 to FY26 of $16 million. Partnerships such as this provide an opportunity to extend our technologies into larger international clinical trial networks while continuing to build recurring, scalable revenue within our core areas of expertise.”

About Image Analysis Group (IAG)

IAG is a London-headquartered imaging clinical research organisation founded in 2007, supporting more than 700 clinical trials with centralised image management, radiological review, cardiac safety, histology and AI-enabled imaging endpoints across oncology, musculoskeletal, autoimmune, metabolic, rare disease and neurological indications. IAG's proprietary DYNAMIKATM platform provides cloud-based data collection, quality control and central review, operating under 21 CFR Part 11, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 13485 frameworks, with project management across the UK, EU, USA, India, China and Australia.



About Resonance Health

Resonance Health Limited (ASX: RHT) is an Australian healthcare technology and services company. Its services are used globally by clinicians in the management of human diseases and by pharmaceutical and therapeutic companies in their clinical trials. Resonance holds regulatory clearances for a range of software-as-medical-devices in the USA, Europe, the UK and Australia and carries ISO 13485 certification for the design and manufacture of medical devices. Its products include FerriScan®, FerriSmart®, HepaFatScan®, HepaFatSmart®, LiverSmart® and CardiacT2*, with a development pipeline including its MRI liver fibrosis device programme and associated clinical trial. The Company also operates a clinical trials business managing trials in Australia, including the site management operations of TrialsWest. Group revenue has grown from $4 million in FY23 to recent FY26 guidance of $16 million, with positive operating cash flow in all four quarters of FY26 and a net cash position of $2.3 million at 30 June 2026.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and beliefs that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Neither company undertakes to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Nothing in this announcement constitutes tax advice; sponsor eligibility for the Australian R&D Tax Incentive depends on individual circumstances and should be confirmed with a registered tax agent.

Contacts

Image Analysis Group: Marie Fussell, Marketing & Communications Manager |... |

+1 617 424 9414

Resonance Health: Andrew Harrison, Managing Director and CEO |... | +61 8 9286 5300

This announcement has been authorised for release in accordance with the delegated authority of the Board of Directors of Resonance Health Limited.

Marie Fussell

Image Analysis Group (IAG)

+1 267-857-8638

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