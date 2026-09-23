Indian-Origin Trio Completes 3,168 Mi (5,100 Km) Cycle Across America Expedition In 52 Days Without A Support Vehicle

Anuradha Palnitkar, Samir Palnitkar and Jai Rawat completed their 3,168 mile Cycle across America expedition in Washington DC on Sep 21, 2026

Anuradha Palnitkar becomes the first Indian-origin woman to complete an unsupported transcontinental US ride on an unpowered bicycle

- Anuradha and Samir Palnitkar

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Indian origin trio of Jai Rawat (57), Anuradha Palnitkar (54) and Samir Palnitkar (58) completed a 3,168 (5,100 km) Cycle across America expedition in 52 days with over 100,000 feet of climbing. This ride was completed on unpowered bicycles without any support vehicle accompanying them.

The expedition started at 6 am US Pacific time on Aug 1, 2026 at Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles, CA and finished at the Washington Monument in Washington DC on Sep 21, 2026 at 12 noon US Eastern time. The three cyclists traveled an average of 65 miles (104 km) per day across 14 US states, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia before ending the ride in the District of Columbia. From Santa Monica, they traveled on Historic Route 66, the first transcontinental US highway built 100 years ago in 1926, as they wound their way across Grand Canyons, Flagstaff, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Amarillo, Tulsa to St. Louis, Missouri before heading east from Route 66 towards Indianapolis, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Washington DC. On Route 66, they experienced the history about the growth of the towns of Middle America in the 20th century.

The trio had to overcome a number of adversities along the way. They rode in extreme heat warning zones for several weeks, battling temperatures up to 119 F (49 C); on the shoulders of interstates and highways with big trucks passing by at 75+ mph (120+ kmph); highways without shoulders, through thunderstorms in New Mexico; and in cold weather on the East Coast. They also had to repair their bikes, deal with ferocious dogs chasing them and bounce back from cycle accidents to complete the ride successfully.

The ride took them across tall mountain passes, deserts, valleys, forests, endless corn fields, plains, rolling hills, parks, historic towns, dedicated bicycling trails, frontage roads, highways and interstates as they made their way across the United States. They enjoyed the mountain vistas of California, Arizona and New Mexico, the plains of Texas and Oklahoma, the rolling hills of the Ozarks in Missouri, the corn fields of Illinois and Indiana, the beautiful bicycling trails of Ohio, the Appalachian plateau in West Virginia, the iconic, 150 mile Great Allegheny Passage bicycle trail near Pittsburgh and the W & OD bicycle trail in Virginia. They crossed the Continental Divide in New Mexico at 7,881 feet altitude and the Eastern Continental Divide in Pennsylvania at 2,392 feet altitude.

Anuradha Palnitkar became the first Indian-origin woman to complete an unpowered transcontinental bicycle ride across the United States without a support vehicle. Jai Rawat and Samir Palnitkar also became the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates to complete an unsupported, unpowered bicycle ride across America.

“Riding across the country helped us experience the varied terrains, the cultural diversity and the history of America in a very unique way. It was very interesting to travel through small towns that powered the growth of America in the 19th and 20th centuries. We felt an exhilarating sense of freedom as we cycled through the endless landscapes seeing innumerable sunrises” – said Anuradha Palnitkar and Samir Palnitkar

“We experienced small-town hospitality as people chatted with us, offered free coffee as they learned about our cross-country ride. Cars drove patiently behind our slow bicycles and shop owners regaled us with stories about their historic artifact collections. We learned a lot about how the towns of Middle America made important contributions to the country's growth.” – said Jai Rawat

Samir Palnitkar and Jai Rawat are graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and have been friends for 40 years. Anuradha Palnitkar is a dietitian by profession, now teaching at a special needs school. They have completed a number of treks together in the Nepal, India, Patagonia, Ecuador, France, Italy, Switzerland and Africa. This was Anuradha's first long cycle ride. Prior to this ride, Samir and Jai had completed the 500 mile (800 km) cycle ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 2018.

See photo gallery for more photos and videos.

Samir Palnitkar

Growth Oxygen

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Indian-origin trio Jai Rawat, Anuradha Palnitkar, Samir Palnitkar complete 3,168 mi (5,100 km) Cycle across America Expedition in Washington DC on Sep 21, 2026

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Indian-origin trio completes 3,168 mi (5,100 km) Cycle across America Expedition in 52 days without a support vehicle News Provided By Growth Oxygen September 23, 2026, 14:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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