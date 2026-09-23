International Polo Tour Honors America's 250Th & U.S.-Thailand Relations Through Victorious Sunset Polotm Evening

IPT Sunset PoloTM White Lotus 250th Anniversary Polo Cup Photo Credit IPT/Dina Martucci

IPT Sunset PoloTM White Lotus 250th Anniversary Polo Cup Photo Credit: IPT/Dina Martucci

The Night Showcased International Polo, Thai Culture, Celebrity Athletes, and Philanthropy Alongside a Special Message from President Trump

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under beautiful sunny skies at Morven Park International Equestrian Center, the International Polo Tourwelcomed guests for an extraordinary afternoon and evening celebrating global sport, Thai culture, celebrity competition, entertainment, and philanthropy in support of nonprofit partner We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC).The celebration featured three polo matches, traditional Thai cultural performances, live and silent auctions, an LED drone show, and even an official rooftop after-party at Hotel Burg. A centerpiece of the occasion was a special White House letter from President Donald J. Trump, dated September 19, 2026, recognizing America's 250th anniversary, the friendship shared by the United States and Thailand, the event's charitable mission, and the night's Ambassadors Cup.President Trump sent his best wishes to Team USA as it prepared to face Team Thailand, writing:“good luck, fight hard, and make our country proud!” The President's message was shared during the evening before Team USA took the field for what would become one of the most dramatic matches of the celebration.“We are truly honored and thankful for those who made this amazing event possible,” expressed IPT Founder and Team Captain Tareq Salahi.“As we conclude this year's season in Virginia, we are preparing for what's next, and we look forward to sharing our upcoming ventures with our amazing supporters.”This year's IPT Sunset PoloTM White Lotus 250th Anniversary Polo Cup also welcomed Miss Global Thailand Saffron Maya Snook, Mrs. Virginia America 2026 Ruth Castro, Mrs. Maryland America 2026 Angela Salvino, Mrs. Hispano America 2026 Gabby Guerro, and Mrs. District of Columbia 2026 Melanie Dua, who joined the festivities and participated in the trophy presentations while colorful Thai cultural performances brought the traditions and spirit of Thailand to the polo grounds.The afternoon's competition opened with the IPT Celebrity Cup, which featured NFL Alumni All-Stars like Tim Johnson against entertainment stars. The NFL Alumni prevailed 5–2, led by Johnson who delivered one of the game's biggest moments with a spectacular two-point goal. Johnson was subsequently presented with Most Valuable Player honors.The second match brought IPT Team USAand Team Thailand onto the field for the Ambassadors Cup. Team USA was presented by AmaWaterways Luxury River Cruises and Hotels at Sea, while Team Thailand competed under the banner of famous international brand Singha. Thailand came out firing, dominating the opening chukker and building a commanding 7–0 lead over Team USA. However, the latter fought their way back into victory, with Team USA Captain Tareq Salahi delivering three consecutive goals during the comeback as the Americans erased the deficit, overtook Thailand, and ultimately captured the Ambassadors Cup by two goals. Salahi was named MVP of the match, with the White House letter's words of“fight hard, and make our country proud!” being incorporated into the post-match presentation.The evening's main feature brought PR Polo and Arctic Wolf Polo together for another highly competitive match, with PR Polo prevailing 8–6 to capture the feature-game victory. The evening also included the presentation of the AmaWaterways Best Playing Pony Award, recognizing outstanding equine performance during the competition.As daylight faded, the celebration expanded beyond the polo field. Beautiful Thai cultural performances celebrated the friendship between the United States and Thailand, followed by a spectacular LED drone show illuminating the evening sky.Philanthropy remained at the heart of the event, with proceeds benefiting WWSC and its work supporting cancer patients, survivors and their families. Following the final festivities at Morven Park, guests continued to the Hotel Burg rooftop for the official after-party.We Will Survive Cancer Founder and Chair Gayela Bynum described the celebration as“The most amazing charitable event I've ever been part of.”The night was supported in part by partners including SINGHA, Notorious, Royal Thai Embassy, Thai-American Association, AmaWaterways Luxury River Cruises, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea, U.S. Polo ASSN., International Polo Tour Stadium, PR Polo, Arctic Wolf, Head Impact Prevention, Stryk Global Diplomacy, Hotel Burg, FAIMzone, Equine Sports Marketing, OUI Producciones, Valdez Management, Legacy Luxe, Polo Room by Nacho Figueras, along with the many additional sponsors and partners who helped bring the celebration to life.In the coming months, the International Polo Tourand Hotels at Seawill continue the White Lotus Asia experience in Thailand, extending the U.S.–Thailand celebration from the polo fields of Virginia to Bangkok. The IPT will return to Thailand December 10–14, 2026, with another visit planned for January 16, 2027.During the Thailand program, IPT Team USAwill face Team Thailand at the Siam Polo Club in Bangkok, continuing the international polo rivalry and friendship celebrated during the Ambassadors Cup in Virginia. Miss Global Thailand 2026 Saffron Maya Suook has also been invited to participate in the upcoming Thailand festivities.About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to elevating the sport of polo through elite competition, international cultural exchange, luxury experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport. As part of its continued expansion, the organization plans to open one of the most technologically advanced indoor polo stadiums in South Florida by 2030, creating a new global destination for the sport while generating tourism, economic development, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities with the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information:To learn more about the International Polo Tour, visit:sponsors-%26-partners

Adrienne Mazzone

TransMedia Group

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International Polo Tour Honors America's 250th & U.S.-Thailand Relations Through Victorious Sunset PoloTM Evening News Provided By We Will Survive Cancer September 23, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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