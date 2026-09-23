Depaul USA Opens First Program For College Students Experiencing Homelessness In Denver

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Depaul USA celebrates the opening of Dax Denver, expanding housing and support for college students experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

- Kevin Noe, Depaul USA Board MemberDENVER, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DENVER, CO - Depaul USA will celebrate the expansion of its Dax Program to Denver on September 24, 2026 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Dax provides housing, case management and wraparound support to college students experiencing homelessness, helping them stay in school and work toward permanent housing. The Denver program will be the first of its kind in the city.The new residence is located in Denver's Capital West neighborhood, near public transportation and community amenities and approximately one mile from the Auraria Campus. The program will initially partner with Regis University and MSU Denver, whose staff will identify and refer students experiencing or at risk of homelessness to Depaul USA for assessment and intake.Eligible students must be 18–25 years old and enrolled in classes at least half-time.In addition to housing, Dax students will have access to an onsite pantry, financial literacy workshops, educational programming, leadership development, employment assistance and referrals to physical and behavioral health resources. Individualized case management will help students prepare for the transition to permanent housing at the end of the two-year program.“Every student deserves the chance to pursue their dreams without worrying about where they'll sleep at night. The Dax Program gives students a safe place to call home.”- Kevin Noe, Depaul USA Board MemberThe Denver program joins Dax locations in Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles and will bring the program's annual reach to more than 110 students. Since its launch, 84% of Dax students have remained in school or graduated and transitioned to permanent housing.Media are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and speak with Depaul USA representatives, university partners and community leaders.About Depaul USADepaul USA is a national nonprofit organization working to support people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity across the United States. Through housing, outreach, supportive services, and innovative programs such as Dax, Depaul USA creates pathways toward stability, opportunity, and lasting change.For further information, please contact David Barnes, City Director, at.... To learn more about Depaul USA, visit .

David Barnes

DEPAUL USA

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Depaul USA Opens First Program for College Students Experiencing Homelessness in Denver News Provided By DEPAUL USA September 23, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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